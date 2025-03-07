Student’s Murder: Kwara Takes over the Prosecution of Principal, Other Suspects

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Government yesterday said that it has taken over the prosecution of one self acclaimed Islamic cleric, Abdulrahman Bello, and other accomplices that allegedly involved in the killing and dismembering a final year student of the state College of Education, Yetunde Lawal Hafsoh.

Also yesterday at the Magistrate Court, the principal suspect, Mr. Bello narrated more facts on how he allegedly killed late Hafsoh on that fateful day.

The court was full to capacity with the family and well wishers in Ilorin besieged the court to witness the commencement of the trial of the principal suspect and other accomplices in the dastardly killing of the final year student.

The principal suspect, Bello was arraigned along other suspects: Ahmed Abdulwasiu ‘M’, 41 years of Zone C, No 47, Adualere Area, Ilorin; Suleiman Muyideen ‘M’, 28 years, Neolife Business, No. 7 Adualere Area, Amilere Milengbe, Ilorin; Jamiu Uthman ‘M’, 29 years, Phone repairers, Adualere Area, Ilorin and Abdulrahmon Jamiu, ‘M’, 31 years, farmer, Elemere Village via Malete Town in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The suspects were accused of a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, possession of human parts and armed robbery.

The offences are contrary to sections 97, 221 of the penal code law, section 2 of Kwara state (prohibition law) of dealing in human parts Law 4 of 2018 and section 1(2) of robbery and firearms (special provision) Act CAP R11 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

During the 26 minutes court sitting, no legal representation was announced for the principal witness, Bello but other suspects were legally represented before Magistrate S.B. Mohammed.

Chief State Counsel Issa Zakari, who appeared for the state told the court that Legal Advice from the State Attorney General is out stating that “All the suspects have case to answer.

“Charges have been served on them and we hereby request that the case be transferred to the State High Court for proper prosecution.”

However, in a dramatic mood, the Principal Suspect, Bello, raised his hand and sought for the permission of the court to talk.

Magistrate Mohammed granted his request and asked him to go ahead.

Abdulrahman said: “I want to say something ma, the remaining suspects didn’t know anything about the crime that I committed. I committed the crime all alone and I hereby appeal to this court to release them to go freely.”

The Magistrate further asked him what really happened on that day, and Mr. Bello continued: “When the deceased got to my house, she said she was hungry because she couldn’t wait to eat before coming to my house. I told her to cook but because of the hunger I decided to go and get food that both of us ate together before we started romance and later had sex.

“But because God has destined that she will die that day, she died in the process.

“The only mistake that I made that day was that, instead of me to shout for help, I was nervous and I decided to pieces her body.

“After that, I packed the dismembered parts and dumped them in a public dustbin which the police have recovered some of them.

“The only part that was discovered in my house was her hands which I was yet to dispose because I was afraid and ran out of the house since the day of the incidence.”

When asked if he has being doing such thing before, Mr. Bello said: “This is the first time. I have never done such a thing before. It was a spirit that entered and immediately it departed my body, I realised that what I did was bad. Please allow the remaining suspects to go back home freely.”

In her ruling, Magistrate Mohammed disclosed that Legal Advice for the transferred of the case has been tendered stressing that Mr. Bello can make such request when he gets to the High Court which has the jurisdiction to trial him along with his accomplices.

She, however adjourned the case to Thursday 20th March 2025 for further hearing.