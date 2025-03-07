  • Friday, 7th March, 2025

ROGEAP, Ecobank to Host Entrepreneurship Training for Solar SMEs  

Nigeria | 50 minutes ago

The Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP), in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria, has announced a three-day Entrepreneurship Business Training (EBT) Workshop for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the solar energy sector.

The  training workshop, which is scheduled for next week in Abuja, aims to empower 50 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with the essential technical, financial and business management skills needed to succeed in the rapidly growing renewable energy industry.

Through this initiative, participants will gain in-depth knowledge of the off-grid solar value chain, quality assurance, environmental and social risk management, business model development, and access to financial opportunities such as ROGEAP grants and credit lines.

The organisers said the key training modules include: Understanding the structure of ROGEAP and available grant opportunities; Introduction to off-grid solar systems and their applications; solar product quality assurance and compliance with industry standards; business model canvas and business plan creation; and accessing ROGEAP credit lines and financial guarantees.

Salamatu Baba Tunzwang, ESF Team Lead at ROGEAP, stated: “The training will be facilitated by expert trainers from ROGEAP, Ecobank, and other industry specialists, offering tailored and high-impact learning experiences.”

Also speaking, the Divisional Head, FCT/North at Ecobank Nigeria, Tunde Dawodu, said: “This training will be invaluable for our SME customers involved in solar installations and sales. It complements our Ellevate Programme and Single Market Trade Hub, providing them with access to customized financial products, digital tools, and strategic guidance to expand into broader markets.”

The Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP) is funded by the World Bank, the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), and the Directorate General for International Cooperation (DGIS) of the Netherlands. 

It is implemented by ECOWAS through a Project Fund Manager (PFM). ROGEAP’s mission is to enhance access to sustainable energy across 12 ECOWAS member countries and seven additional African nations by developing a regional market for off-grid solar products and supporting value chain stakeholders.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.