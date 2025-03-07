ROGEAP, Ecobank to Host Entrepreneurship Training for Solar SMEs  

The Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP), in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria, has announced a three-day Entrepreneurship Business Training (EBT) Workshop for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the solar energy sector.

The training workshop, which is scheduled for next week in Abuja, aims to empower 50 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with the essential technical, financial and business management skills needed to succeed in the rapidly growing renewable energy industry.

Through this initiative, participants will gain in-depth knowledge of the off-grid solar value chain, quality assurance, environmental and social risk management, business model development, and access to financial opportunities such as ROGEAP grants and credit lines.

The organisers said the key training modules include: Understanding the structure of ROGEAP and available grant opportunities; Introduction to off-grid solar systems and their applications; solar product quality assurance and compliance with industry standards; business model canvas and business plan creation; and accessing ROGEAP credit lines and financial guarantees.

Salamatu Baba Tunzwang, ESF Team Lead at ROGEAP, stated: “The training will be facilitated by expert trainers from ROGEAP, Ecobank, and other industry specialists, offering tailored and high-impact learning experiences.”

Also speaking, the Divisional Head, FCT/North at Ecobank Nigeria, Tunde Dawodu, said: “This training will be invaluable for our SME customers involved in solar installations and sales. It complements our Ellevate Programme and Single Market Trade Hub, providing them with access to customized financial products, digital tools, and strategic guidance to expand into broader markets.”

The Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP) is funded by the World Bank, the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), and the Directorate General for International Cooperation (DGIS) of the Netherlands.

It is implemented by ECOWAS through a Project Fund Manager (PFM). ROGEAP’s mission is to enhance access to sustainable energy across 12 ECOWAS member countries and seven additional African nations by developing a regional market for off-grid solar products and supporting value chain stakeholders.