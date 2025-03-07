  • Friday, 7th March, 2025

RMD, Ayra Starr, Zackary Momoh Cast in Star-studded Children of Blood and Bone

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

Ayra Starr, Zackary Momoh and Richard Mofe-Damijo are among new cast members unveiled by Paramount Pictures for ‘Children of Blood and Bone’.
The film, based on the #1 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Tomi Adeyemi, rounds out star-studded cast with the trio and Saniyya Sidney, Pamilerin Ayodeji, Shamz Garuba, Kola Bounde and Temi Fagbenle.
Two of the new cast members, Ayodeji and Garuba, were selected through an open casting call in Nigeria.
The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who co-wrote the script with Adeyemi, already features an impressive cast, led by Thuso Mbedu as the fearless heroine Zélie Adebola. Tosin Cole plays Tzain, Zélie’s protective older brother, while Amandla Stenberg takes on the role of Princess Amari.
Other previously announced cast includes Damson Idris, Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, Lashana Lynch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Diaana Babnicova, and Bukky Bakray.
Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen of Temple Hill Entertainment, together with Karen Rosenfelt of Sunswept Entertainment – the filmmaking team behind the Twilight series – will produce, alongside Matt Jackson of Jackson Pictures.
Adeyemi, Reggie Rock Bythewood, Jeff Waxman and Jennifer Madeloff will executive produce.
Paramount has scheduled Children of Blood and Bone for release on January 15, 2027, with the film set to premiere in IMAX, promising a visually stunning and culturally immersive cinematic experience.
Based on Adeyemi’s 2018 best-selling book, Children of Blood and Bone, the film centers on an African fantasy kingdom where a young woman and her brother seek to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from their people by a vicious king. She and her brother team up with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule.

