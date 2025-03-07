NCAA Reinstates Omni-Blu’s Operating Certificate 

Stories by Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reinstated the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) of Omni-Blue Aviation Limited and allowed the airline to resume operation in Nigeria.

About a month ago NCAA revoked the AOCof the company over an allegation that was later discovered to be false.

The restoration of the airline’s AOC was confirmed in a statement by the Chief Executive Officer of Omni-Blue Aviation Limited, Akin Olateru, who said NCAA has cleared the compnay of any wrongdoing.

Olateru stated that the airline had successfully appealed the suspension and its AOC number: OBA/AOC/12-15/002, was reinstated and emphasised that NCAA vide its letter dated February 28, 2025 with ref: NCAA/DGCA//DLS/CS/2025/013, stated that Omni-Blu Aviation provided further evidence to prove its innocence.

The statement read in part: “Omni-Blu Aviation deduced further evidence to prove that the download analysis and issuance of the falsified readout report for avionics equipment on the Sikorsky S76C+ helicopter with MSN 760486 and Reg. Mark 5N-BQG was facilitated by the aircraft Owner/Operator Eastwind Aviation Limited.

“Consequently, the NCAA determined among other things that: there was no active participation by Omni-Blu Aviation in the series of events leading up to the falsification of the readout report. – there was no intention to falsify or knowledge of the falsification on the part of OmniBlu Aviation.”

“We wish to thank the NCAA appeal review panel and the Director General NCAA for painstakingly and dispassionately undertaking this administrative review and reaching a most equitable decision.

“We also wish to thank our client’s, customers, stakeholders, industry friends and well-wishers, and everyone who through calls, text messages and visits showed solidarity, believing in us and our avowed integrity through this most difficult experience,” Olateru said.

Olateru stated that 2025 would be the 10th year since OBA obtained its AOC and started commercial flight operations.

Olateru noted that since the airline started operation it has never been implicated in any sharp practice or cutting of corners in order to obtain any certifications or approvals from the NCAA.

He insisted that the airline continued to be particular about safety, and compliance with all regulation, assuring that it would continue to abide with ethical standards.