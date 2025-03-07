Kunle Afolayan Showcases KAP Group, Champions African Cinema at FESPACO 2025

Renowned Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, made a significant impact at the just concluded 29th edition of the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO), as he showcased his vision, expertise and dedication to the development of African cinema through the variety of activities of his KAP (Kunle Afolayan Productions) Group.

FESPACO is the largest film festival in Africa, held every two years in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso. It features the best of the best on the continent and provides a platform to promote African cinema while encouraging African filmmakers to share their stories and explore partnerships and collaboration opportunities.

Kunle Afolayan became the toast of the festival with an array of activities that began with an entire day tagged “KAP Day at FESPACO” where he held a spellbinding masterclass titled “Business of Cinema: Balancing Creative with Commercial Visibility.”

The well-attended session was highly informative, offering valuable insights, especially into varying funding options for filmmakers. Afolayan’s KAP Academy also got the spotlight as an institution dedicated to training the next generation of filmmakers not just about the craft but equally about how to make a success of a filmmaking career.

Perhaps the most nostalgic feature of the festival was the screening of the old 1978 classic, “Ija Ominira”, a film by the late legend and Kunle’s father, Adeyemi Afolayan (Ade Love). The film, which originally premiered at FESPACO, was presented as a FESPACO classic at the famous Cine de Burkina to the delight of many attendees who knew the fabled Adelove personally. Attendees shared heartfelt comments, expressing pride in Kunle Afolayan’s efforts to restore and preserve his father’s films. The event was a beautiful tribute to the legacy of African cinema.

Still from the Afolayan stables was the screening of Kunle Afolayan’s yet-to-be-released film, “RECALL,” at the Conseil Économique et Social (CES) to an enthusiastic audience. The film, which will be released in cinemas on April 4, 2025, received rave reviews from those in attendance. The turnout was impressive, reflecting the anticipation and excitement surrounding Afolayan’s latest work.

It was a proud day for Nigeria as Afolayan hosted filmmakers from around the world to an evening of cocktails powered by the spirit of Nigerian music and great food. The gathering was a testament to the vibrant and collaborative spirit of the global film community.

As a parting message, Afolayan advised filmmakers to “keep telling our authentic stories” and not restrict themselves to “making one film in five years. Try to make one film every year at least.” His words resonated with many, inspiring a renewed commitment to creativity and productivity in the industry.