Ex-MILAD, Company Settle Dispute over Shares Out of Court

A former Military Administrator of Bayelsa State, Lt. Col Paul E. Obi (Rtd) together with three other Directors and Dream World Leisures Ltd have settled a matter over shareholding out of court with other Shareholders as part of the move to pacify all parties in the case.

The settlement which was reached among the Share Holders was later entered as a consent judgment dated 13th day of February 2023 in suite No: FHC/L/CS/29/2021 between Wale Mesioye, Lt. Col Paul Obi (Rtd), Felix Oyakhomoh, Raymond Wilcox 5 Ors on one part and UFC, Wemtab & Mr. Jude Atoh on the other part; wherein parties reached an amicable settlement and have accordingly resolved all differences in peace as Co-Investors in the Company Dreamworld Leisures Ltd.

Also, from documents made available, the court case in I.D /17030C/2021 between Federal Republic of Nigeria vs Felix Oyakhomoh, Wale Mesioye, Lt. Col Paul Obi (Rtd) and Raymond Wilcox has been struck out as parties resolved and adopted reconciliation measures and Alternative Disputes Resolution.

As part of the terms of agreement, the parties agreed that all allegations labelled against Mr. Wale Mesioye, Lt. Col Paul Edor Obi (Rtd), Mr. Felix Oyakhomoh, Mr. Raymond Wilcox and Mr. Jude Atoh before the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) were not tenable, and therefore, were false, untrue and not a reflection of the reality of the situation at hand then. To that effect, the parties have subsequently withdrawn all the court cases and petitions in the spirit of the amicable settlement of all issues/ matters amongst the Co-Investors in Dreamworld Leisures Limited.

The company’s Directors / Shareholders have since gone back as family and have moved on with the process of winding down the business as the issues involved were internal disagreement and not fraud as was reported by the media.

