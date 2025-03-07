Dessers Celebrates Super Eagles Recall with Stunning Win at Fenerbache 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles invitee, Cyriel Dessers scored a goal, had another disallowed and contributed an assist as Glasgow Rangers snatched a two-goal advantage against Fenerbache in the first leg of UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie. Rangers won 3-1 away in Istanbul.

Dessers who was listed in Nigeria’s 39-man squad for the double header clash against Rwanda and Zimbabwe later this month, got Rangers going as early as the sixth minute, before he gave his fourth assists of the competition for his team to lead 2-1 on 42 minutes.

It was a wonderful performance orchestrated by Dessers to give a wonderful result for Barry Ferguson’s Rangers, who take a two-goal advantage back to Glasgow for the second leg.

Dessers was replaced by Hamza Igamane, and had a big grin on his face as he applauded the travelling Rangers fans.

Another Nigerian defender, Leon Balogun, had a decent performance also for the Scottish giants when he was introduced in the 28th minute.

Fellow Eagles star defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, did not feature for Fenerbache as he was suspended for the clash.

The return leg will be played next Thursday in Scotland with the overall winners advancing to the quarterfinal of the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Europa Conference League favourites Chelsea took control of their last-16 tie against Copenhagen with a narrow 2-1 first-leg win in Denmark.

After failing to register a first-half shot on target, Enzo Maresca’s side took the lead within a minute of the restart.

Marc Cucurella, on for the injured Malo Gusto, ran down the left and pulled the ball back with captain Reece James scoring with a fine low strike from 30 yards out.

Copenhagen almost equalised a few minutes later but Viktor Claesson’s angled strike bounced off the inside of the post and back into the hands of grateful Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

But Chelsea doubled their advantage in the 65th minute.

Cucurella was again involved as he won the ball close to the left touchline and Christopher Nkunku released Tyrique George whose cut-back was side-footed into the net by substitute Enzo Fernandez.

RESULTS

Europa League

Alkmaar 1-0 Tottenham

FCSB 1-3 Lyon

Fenerbahce 1-3 Rangers

Sociedad 1-1 Man Utd

Ajax – E’Frankfurt

AS Roma – Bilbao

Bodo/Glimt – Olympiacos

Plzen – Lazio

Conference

Copenhagen 1-2 Chelsea