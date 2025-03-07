Della Adetokunbo: Driving Business Growth through Strategic HR and Client Servicing

In today’s fast-paced business world, organisations constantly seek innovative ways to drive growth, improve productivity, and enhance customer satisfaction. For Della Adetokunbo, a Marketing Communication and Human Resources (HR) expert who doubles as the Head of Human Resources at Tedell Global Resources Limited, the key to achieving these goals lies in strategic HR and client servicing. Sunday Ehigiator reports

Adetokunbo’s journey to becoming a leading HR expert began with her academic background in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management. This foundation provided her with a deep understanding of labour laws, workplace policies, and employee engagement strategies.

Over the years, she has honed her expertise in HR strategy, leadership development, and customer relationship management, leading to her current role at Tedell Global Resources Limited.

With over a decade of experience in the industry, Adetokunbo has developed a unique approach that combines cutting-edge HR practices with a client-focused mindset. Her expertise has been instrumental in driving business growth, improving employee engagement, and enhancing customer satisfaction for her organisation.

Additionally, her knowledge of employee engagement strategies has helped her develop effective client relationships, ensuring seamless communication, conflict resolution, and service excellence.

A Strategic HR Foundation for Business Growth

Adetokunbo’s approach to HR is built on the premise that people are the backbone of any organisation. She believes that by investing in employees’ growth and development, organisations can unlock their full potential and drive business growth.

“To achieve business growth, organizations need to focus on building a high-performing team,” Adetokunbo explains.

“This involves creating a work environment that fosters engagement, innovation, and collaboration. By doing so, organisations can tap into the collective talent and expertise of their employees, leading to improved productivity, creativity, and ultimately, business growth.”

Impact of Strategic HR

Speaking on the impact of strategic HR, she noted that she has “implemented strategies such as career development programs, competitive benefits, mentorship initiatives, and an open-feedback culture, and their effectiveness is measured through employee engagement surveys, retention rates, and performance improvement metrics.

“For example, after introducing structured mentorship and career growth plans, we saw a 15-20 per cent improvement in employee retention over two years.

“My approach involves aligning HR policies with business goals by collaborating with leadership, gathering employee feedback, and benchmarking against industry best practices.

“Policies are designed to enhance productivity, foster inclusivity, and maintain compliance while empowering employees to contribute to organizational success.”

Adetokunbo’s strategic HR and client servicing approach have had a significant impact on her organisation. By focusing on employee growth and development, she has seen a significant improvement in employee engagement and productivity.

According to her, “Our employee engagement surveys have shown a significant increase in employee satisfaction and engagement,” Adetokunbo reveals. “This has translated to improved productivity, creativity, and innovation, ultimately driving business growth.”

Similarly, she said the organisation’s client servicing approach has led to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

“Our client retention rates have improved significantly, and we’ve seen a significant increase in referrals and recommendations,” Adetokunbo says. “This is a testament to the power of building strong, lasting relationships with our clients.

“I focus on proactive communication, personalized service, and consistent follow-ups to strengthen client relationships. Understanding their pain points and providing tailored solutions fosters trust and long-term partnerships.

“A key example was when a major client raised concerns about service delays. I immediately held a meeting, identified the root cause, and restructured the workflow to improve efficiency. By keeping the client informed and ensuring rapid improvement, we not only retained the account but also strengthened our business relationship.”

On how she measures client satisfaction and evaluates service successes, she said, “I use client satisfaction surveys, Net Promoter Scores (NPS), and service delivery timelines as key metrics. Regular feedback sessions also help identify improvement areas and ensure continuous enhancement of our client service standards.”

Performance Management and Leadership

According to Adetokunbo, effective performance management and leadership development are crucial components of any successful organization. “They not only help to improve employee engagement and productivity but also ensure that the organisation has a strong pipeline of future leaders.

“I have designed and implemented performance management programs that have yielded impressive results.

“These programs include 360-degree feedback systems, goal-setting frameworks such as OKRs and KPIs, and rewards programs.

“By providing employees with regular feedback, clear goals, and incentives, we have seen a significant increase in employee engagement, productivity, and career satisfaction.

“Also, to ensure that our organization has a strong pipeline of future leaders, I have developed a comprehensive leadership development program. This program includes mentorship initiatives, leadership workshops, and cross-functional training.

“By providing high-potential employees with the skills, knowledge, and experience they need to succeed, we have seen a significant increase in internal promotions and a stronger leadership pipeline.

“Then to ensure that our performance management process is fair, transparent, and aligned with business goals, I have implemented several key initiatives.

“These include setting clear expectations, using objective evaluation tools, and maintaining open communication. Regular performance reviews and coaching sessions also provide employees with the feedback and support they need to develop and grow.

“By combining effective performance management with comprehensive leadership development, organisations can unlock the full potential of their employees and drive long-term success.”

Investing in Employees

Adetokunbo stressed the need for employers to massively invest in their employees if they must achieve significant business growth. She also gave nuggets on some key training to enhance the performance skills of employees.

According to her, “In today’s fast-paced business environment, organizations must prioritize employee growth and development to remain competitive. I have implemented various training programs designed to enhance employee skills, knowledge, and performance.

“To ensure the effectiveness of our training programs, I have implemented a robust evaluation framework. This includes post-training assessments, employee feedback, and performance improvement tracking. By continuously monitoring and evaluating our training programs, we can refine our approach and ensure that our employees receive the support they need to succeed.

“One of the most impactful training programs I led was a customer service excellence workshop. This program was designed to enhance our employees’ customer service skills and knowledge, with a focus on delivering exceptional service in a fast-paced environment.

“After implementation, we saw a 30 per cent increase in positive client feedback and faster resolution of service issues, demonstrating the program’s success.”

Recommendations to Organisations

She however recommended that “as we look to the future, there are several challenges that organisations must navigate. These include adapting to hybrid work environments, attracting and retaining top talent in a competitive job market, and managing evolving client expectations in a digital-first world.

“To address these challenges, my strategy includes leveraging technology for HR processes, enhancing employee experience, and continuously refining our client engagement strategies.

“The future of work will be shaped by automation, remote work, and skills-based hiring. To remain competitive, organisations must invest in digital transformation, prioritise employee well-being, and develop adaptable workforce strategies. By embracing these strategies, organisations can stay ahead of the curve and thrive in a rapidly changing business environment.”