Trade Minister Applauds Brands for Resilience, Belief in Nigerian Market

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has commended promoters of various Nigerian brands for their resilence and belief in the Nigerian market.

Giving her remark in Lagos recently at the 12th edition of the African Awards for Marketing Excellence, an annual recognition award of the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), Oduwole commended the ingenuity and resilience demonstrated by brands and professionals in advancing the marketing industry in Nigeria.

She emphasised the awards as a powerful chance to honour outstanding excellence and leadership in the marketing and advertising sectors across Nigeria and Africa. The annual ADVAN Awards, renowned for celebrating innovation and excellence within the marketing and advertising landscape, was held in Lagos and was used to recognize exceptional marketing campaigns, outstanding brands, and distinguished professionals within the marketing communications industry who have raised the bar of excellence with their work in 2024.

The ceremony was attended by a distinguished audience, including top marketing professionals, government officials, industry leaders, and CEOs of companies; making it a key gathering for Africa’s marketing elite.

Speaking at the event, the ADVAN President, Osamede Uwubanmwen, expressed his gratitude for the Minister’s presence, emphasising the significance of this milestone in the growth of the Nigerian marketing industry. “The ADVAN Awards is truly the Oscars of Marketing, and it brings together the finest talent and the most innovative campaigns in the industry,” Uwubanmwen said.

He also highlighted that 2025 is a pivotal year for Nigerian marketing, with opportunities to grow and innovate.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director, ADVAN, Ediri Ose-Ediale, said in total, over 200 entries were received for the 2025 awards, with an increase in the number of submissions from previous years.

One of the highlights of the evening was the recognition in the Industry Leadership category which recognized outstanding individuals who have contributed to all round development across faucets of the Nigerian society.