Nigeria Wins First Medal at 2025 African Junior Fencing Championships

Teenage fencing sensation, Inkosi Brou, has secured Nigeria’s first medal at the ongoing 2025 African Junior Fencing Championships in Luanda, Angola.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the Nigerian Fencing Federation (NFF), showcasing their strides in the sport through intense preparations, strategic partnerships, and notable achievements. Brou, a US-based athlete, won the only medal for a Sub-Saharan African nation on March 1.

The grandson of the former Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Dora Akunyili, Brou, recently displayed his burgeoning talent at the Almaty Saber FIE Junior World Cup, held from February 14 to 16, before heading to Angola to clinch a medal for Nigeria.

Representing Nigeria from the Diaspora, Brou delivered a stellar performance, demonstrating skill, resilience, and the fighting spirit of Nigerian athletes. His achievement further cements Nigeria’s rising status in international fencing.

Competing on the international stage presents both opportunities and challenges for the teenager. Brou’s dedication to representing Nigeria, despite being born and raised in the United States, exemplifies his passion and commitment. His journey from an unranked 15-year-old in October 2023 to his current standings reflects significant progress.

Another promising Nigerian fencer, Peluola Akinbamiro, was also set to make her mark in the competition but unfortunately missed her first bout due to a last-minute schedule change that was not communicated on time.

Despite this setback, she remained focused and determined, embodying the resilience that defines Nigeria’s growing fencing community.

Looking beyond Angola, the NFF has been making strategic preparations for the Wuxi World Championship (April 7th–15th) and the Senior African Championship in June. These efforts include team selection, logistics, and training plans to ensure Nigerian fencers compete at their best on the world stage.

