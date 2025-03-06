Natasha’s Allegations: Senate, a Mature Institution Deserves Respect, Says First Lady

.Charges Nigerian women to always strive for excellence

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife if the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reacted to the recent controversy trailing the Nigerian Senate, saying the Red Chamber remains a “matured” institution that must be treated with respect.

Her remarks come amid allegations of sexual harassment and abuse of office levelled against the President of the Senate, Goodwill Akpabio, by Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Speaking to newsmen at the State House, Abuja on Thursday while commemorating the International Women’s Day, Mrs Tinubu dismissed concerns over the Senate’s handling of issues, insisting that lawmakers are “doing what is needful.”

The First Lady, who served in the Senate for 12 years from 2011 to 2023, said the upper legislative chamber should be a place of honour, not controversy.

According to her: “I know with what is going on in the Senate, you’ll say, why am I not taking a position? I believe that Senate is doing what is needful, because that’s what it is, it’s an inside place, and it’s a matured chambers.

“We shouldn’t be hearing things like that. It’s a matured chamber, and it should be treated with respect. It’s an honour for you to be in that place alone.

“I was there for 12 years, even in my younger days, and I’m still trying to look young, but people compliment you all the time”.

Reflecting on her 12-year stay in the Senate, Mrs. Tinubu encouraged women to carry themselves with dignity and confidence.

She urged them not to allow themselves to be in positions where they could be treated as second class citizens.

Her words: “Women, raise yourself. Don’t be in a position that men will be talking to you in ways that are unacceptable. You can always shut them down before they start”.

In line with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, which revisits the commitments made at the 1995 Beijing Conference on gender equality, the First Lady highlighted the progress Nigerian women have made over the years.

She said: “Women, we’ve come a long way, even from all the matriarchs of old. They contributed, and up till now, women are doing phenomenal things”.

Mrs Tinubu cited the example of Zuriel Oduwole, a young Nigerian advocate making waves on the international stage.

“Look at little Zuriel—you see what we can do. So I don’t believe that Nigerian youths are not equipped. They have what it takes,” she added.

Mrs. Tinubu celebrated the resilience of Nigerian women and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence.

Her words: “Keep doing what you know how to do, lifting your heads high. All the very best, and Happy International Women’s Day”

She also urged Nigerian women to assert themselves in leadership and not be sidelined.