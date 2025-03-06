International Women’s Day: SIFAX Group Empowers 500 Female Students

Funmi Ogundare

SIFAX Group has empowered 500 female students from schools in Apapa, in the area of training, mentorship and donation of essential supplies including sanitary pads and educational materials to commemorate the International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025.

This year’s theme is ‘Accelerate Action’, highlighting the importance of investing in girls’ education and fostering future female leaders.

The outreach programme held at Apapa Senior High School, Lagos, Thursday, featured motivational talks from senior female executives at SIFAX Group, who shared their career journeys, emphasizing resilience, hard work, and the importance of education.

The Group Head, Marketing, Catherine Abuah, recalled her own background, saying that education is not a scam.

“Education opens doors, breaks the cycle of poverty and empowers girls to shape their futures,” she stated, encouraging the girls to pursue knowledge, work diligently, and uphold strong values.

“Your dreams are achievable through dedication and integrity,” Abuah said.

She reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to empowering young girls, and recognising that investing in their education today paves the way for a brighter and more equitable future.

A key session focused on breaking gender barriers and achieving financial independence, where students raised questions about cultural expectations and the role of ethics in success.

Other speakers addressed concerns about whether connections or unethical practices are necessary to advance, the speakers were clear, saying: “Integrity and hard work will take you far. You do not need to compromise your values to succeed.”

The Head Nurse, Sifax Group, Juliet Eges, who spoke on menstrual hygiene management, offered practical guidance on self-care and debunking common myths.

She emphasised the need for open conversations about menstrual health to reduce stigma and empower girls to manage their well-being confidently.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the students, Omotunde Olufunmilayo, the school’s Head Girl, commended the organisation for the opportunity.

“The lessons on self-care, resilience and education have inspired me to dream bigger and believe in myself. Thank you for making us feel special, investing in our future and reminding us that we are strong, valuable and capable of making a difference,” she said.