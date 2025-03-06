Great Amazons Society Condemns Rivers Crisis, Urges Leaders to Uphold Rule of Law

The Great Amazons Society has expressed deep concern over the escalating political crisis in Rivers State, warning that the situation poses a grave threat to democracy, peace, and societal stability.

A statement, signed by the group’s spokesperson, Joan Peters Amachree called for immediate intervention to restore order and uphold the rule of law.

The society highlighted recent troubling events in the state, particularly the threats of violence and intimidation against members of the judiciary and legislature following pronouncements by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on contentious issues. The emergence of masked gunmen and the incitement of public dissent, they noted, are dangerous signs of an attempt to undermine democratic governance.

“We are compelled to address the grave situation unfolding in Rivers State—a crisis that threatens not only the bedrock of our democracy but also the peace and stability of our society,” the statement read. “Recent events serve as a stark reminder of the perils of ignoring the rule of law and attacking the very principles that sustain our nation’s democracy.”

The Great Amazons Society unequivocally condemned these acts of aggression and disorder, calling on all parties involved to cease any rhetoric or actions that could escalate tensions. They also issued a stern warning to those instigating or supporting such behavior, urging them to reflect on the long-term consequences of their actions.

The group further appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Assembly, and relevant security and judicial bodies to take immediate and decisive action to address the emerging threats. According to the statement, restoring order and upholding legal processes are imperative to maintaining peace and stability in Rivers State and beyond.

To the people of Rivers State and supporters of democracy across Nigeria, the Great Amazons Society urged vigilance and commitment to lawful democratic processes. They emphasized that progress could only be achieved through adherence to the rule of law and peaceful resolution of disputes.

“Let this be a call to action for all stakeholders to prioritize governance by the rule of law, ensuring that Rivers State, and indeed all of Nigeria, moves forward in peace, stability, and democratic integrity. Those not satisfied with the court’s pronouncement are advised to seek rapprochement through dialogue.”

Reaffirming their dedication to justice and democratic principles, the Great Amazons Society vowed to continue advocating for fairness and the protection of democratic institutions. They also extended an invitation to all Nigerians of goodwill to unite in upholding the rule of law in Rivers State and across the nation.