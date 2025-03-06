Events Industry Inaugurates New Executives

Segun James

The Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) has inaugurated its new executive team at this year’s highly anticipated Owambe 2025, marking a new chapter of leadership, innovation, and excellence in the event industry.

The outgoing President, Oluwafumbi Akinyosoye, in her farewell speech, expressed profound gratitude to the members for their unwavering support throughout her tenure. She highlighted the strides made in strengthening the association, fostering industry collaborations, and elevating the standards of event management in Nigeria.

“It has been an honour to serve this great association. Together, we have built a stronger APPOEMN, one that is recognized for its impact, professionalism, and dedication to excellence. I have no doubt that the new leadership will take us even further,” she remarked.

Taking the mantle of leadership, the newly inaugurated President, Ayiri Oladunmoye, delivered an inspiring inaugural address, outlining her vision for the future of APPOEMN.

She emphasised the importance of innovation, professional development, and unity within the industry.

“As we step into this new phase, our focus will be on expanding opportunities for our members, strengthening industry partnerships, and ensuring that APPOEMN continues to set the gold standard for event management in Nigeria. We are poised for even greater achievements,”she affirmed.

The new APPOEMN Executive Team under the leadership of Oladunmoye, is set to build on the legacy of past administrations while steering the association toward new milestones along side other executive members who are: Vice President Babatunde Olawuyi; General Secretary Oluwanike Babajide; Public Relations Director Sakirat Bello; Finance Director, Oluwadara Ilesanmi; Event Director, Segun Okunuga; Education Director, Adeola Sessi – Traore; Logistics Director, Felix Oyailo and Welfare Director Adebola Omofade.

With this transition, APPOEMN remains committed to fostering professionalism, creativity, and growth within the event industry, ensuring that Nigerian event planners continue to shine on both local and global stages.

APPOEMN is a body dedicated to promoting excellence in event planning and management. Through training, networking, and industry advocacy, APPOEMN empowers its members to deliver world-class events that set new benchmarks in creativity and execution.