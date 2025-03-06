Eke Restates Commitment to Digital Technology Innovation 

At the recently held Accra Synergy Summit, a high-profile event held in Ghana that brought together top strategic partners and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), the CEO of TD Africa, Africa’s leading technology distribution powerhouse. Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, made a bold declaration, saying: “We are no longer waiting for change — we are driving it. We are no longer spectators in the digital revolution — we are architects, engineers, and visionaries shaping the future.” This statement, emblematic of her visionary leadership, underscores her commitment to driving Africa’s tech renaissance.

Ekeh’s words are are backed by tangible achievements and a deep understanding of Africa’s digital potential. According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Africa’s digital economy is on track to reach $180 billion this year, with projections indicating it will soar to an astonishing $712 billion by 2050. This growth is not just an increase in numbers — it signifies a paradigm shift in how Africa engages with technology and innovation.

With over 570 million internet users today, Africa is undergoing an unprecedented digital awakening, a number expected to double by 2030 according to the World Bank.

From financial inclusion to business automation, Africa is embracing the digital age at an accelerated pace, with 70 per cent of global mobile money transactions already occurring in sub-Saharan Africa. The widespread adoption is a testament to the ingenuity and resilience of African entrepreneurs and businesses.