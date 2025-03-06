China’s Deepening Economic, Humanitarian Ties with Nigeria

At a high-profile media dialogue in Lagos, the Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China, Yan Yuqing, painted a vivid picture of China’s unwavering commitment to deepening its ties with Nigeria. With China’s investment in Africa soaring beyond $40 billion, she underscored the nation’s role as a pillar of economic transformation, technological advancement, and humanitarian support. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

At a time when investments from major economies and multinational corporations into Africa have remained relatively static, China’s economic engagement with the continent has experienced a meteoric rise. Reports indicate that China’s investment in Africa has now reached approximately $40 billion, reflecting a sustained commitment to economic cooperation.

Among the countries benefitting from this deepening relationship, Nigeria stands out as a key partner, receiving substantial investments across multiple sectors.

In a recent media engagement held in Lagos, the Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China, Yan Yuqing, reaffirmed China’s dedication to systematic economic development initiatives that continue to buoy the African economy.

These initiatives extend beyond infrastructure to encompass scientific research, cultural exchange, and educational development—areas that the Chinese government views as critical to sustainable growth. She highlighted that human capital development remains at the heart of China’s engagement strategy in Africa, with Nigeria playing a prominent role.

Speaking to a group of media professionals, Yan Yuqing emphasised that more Nigerians are visiting China for business, education, and cultural exchanges. She revealed that in 2024 alone, over 19,000 Nigerians have been issued Chinese visas, a number that underscores the growing importance of the Nigeria-China relationship. According to her, this trend surpasses the rate at which Nigerians visit other developed and developing economies.

China’s Role in Technology and Research in Nigeria

China’s rapid advancements in technology and artificial intelligence (AI) present significant opportunities for Nigeria. The Consul-General highlighted that China is at the forefront of AI innovation, with Deep-Seek, a cutting-edge AI development, drawing global attention. “China’s development and research rank second in the world. China is today believed to have achieved more than thrice the US investment in AI. It also has the largest AI investment in the world,” she stated.

Nigeria stands to gain considerably from China’s advancements in AI, research, and technology. The potential for knowledge transfer, investments in research institutions, and AI-driven industries could catalyse technological growth in Nigeria. With China’s expertise in digital transformation, Nigeria has an opportunity to leverage these innovations for economic and industrial development.

Chinese Visas: Affordable and Accessible

One key aspect of China’s outreach to Nigerians is its visa policy. Yan Yuqing stated that obtaining a Chinese visa is among the easiest and most affordable processes for Nigerians. “Last year, we issued more than 19,000 visas from our Lagos State Consulate,” she said.

She further explained that the cost of a single-entry Chinese visa is approximately N10,500, making it significantly cheaper compared to the cost of obtaining a Nigerian visa for Chinese nationals, which is about N420,000. This visa policy is intended to encourage more Nigerians to visit China for business and education.

Yan Yuqing also clarified the requirements for Nigerian business travellers. “A businessman who wants to travel and has been to China before within four years requires just a commercial invitation from his partners in China. For one who hasn’t been to China, he can ask his partner from China to apply from the government authorities on his behalf.”

This policy underscores China’s interest in fostering greater economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

China’s Economic Policies and Their Impact on Africa

China’s economic growth continues to influence its engagements with Africa. Yan Yuqing stated that despite global economic challenges, China’s economy remained resilient in 2024, achieving a 5 per cent GDP growth rate.

She noted that “last September, the government introduced policies that significantly improved the economy, and they aim to implement more proactive fiscal and monetary policies to strengthen businesses for continued transformation of China’s economic growth.”

She further assured that “more of such policies would be implemented in 2025 to improve the methods of economic governance. Efforts would be made to actively promote transformation of China’s economic roles and greatly impact the quality and sustainability of economic growth.”

Over the past 15 years, China has remained one of Africa’s largest trading partners and one of the main sources of foreign investment. “China’s direct investment in Africa in 2023 exceeded $40 billion, and Africa is China’s second-largest overseas contracting and engineering market, with Chinese enterprises contributing business volume of $100 billion over the past decade,” she added.

Free Eye Surgeries: China’s Humanitarian Efforts in Nigeria

Beyond economic investments, China has also played a significant humanitarian role in Nigeria. One of the most notable initiatives is the provision of free eye surgeries for Nigerians suffering from cataracts and other vision impairments. The Chinese government, through its medical outreach programmes, has sponsored surgeries for thousands of Nigerians, especially those in rural areas who lack access to quality healthcare.

These eye surgeries, conducted by Chinese medical teams in collaboration with Nigerian hospitals, have restored sight to many individuals who would otherwise have been unable to afford treatment. The initiative is part of China’s broader commitment to strengthening Nigeria-China relations through social interventions.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

China’s engagement with Nigeria extends beyond trade and humanitarian aid. The two nations have continued to collaborate in areas such as education, infrastructure development, and cultural exchanges.

Chinese companies have invested heavily in Nigeria’s construction sector, with major projects such as railway lines, highways, and power plants benefiting from Chinese expertise and financing.

Additionally, China has been instrumental in promoting educational exchanges, with Nigerian students receiving scholarships to study in China under various government-funded programmes. These initiatives contribute to strengthening the bonds between both countries, creating opportunities for cultural understanding and knowledge sharing.

As China continues to expand its influence in Africa, Nigeria remains a crucial partner in this evolving relationship. With investments spanning economic, technological, and humanitarian sectors, the partnership between the two nations is set to grow even stronger in the coming years.