Air Force Chief in Zamfara, Mourns Airstrike Victims

Governor Dauda Lawal has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to more collaboration with the troops operating in Zamfara State.

The governor spoke on Thursday when he hosted the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, on official visit to Zamfara over an airstrike incident that resulted in the death of 11 civilians, near Gidan Makera in the Zurmi Local Government Area on January 11, 2025.

The civilian casualties were members of the local vigilance group who were mistakenly identified as bandits fleeing precision strikes carried out by the Air Component of Operation Fansar Yamma.

A statement by the spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the Governor commended timely response of the AirForce to distress calls in volatile areas across Zamfara State.

“I want to express my appreciation to the Chief of Air Staff who, before his visit today, sent a strong delegation led by one of the most senior officers from the headquarters to commiserate with us and the people of Zamfara. He sent a delegation to Zamfara on two separate occasions.

“I want to reiterate that when the incident occurred, we addressed the media, clarifying that it was not intentional but rather an accident. The presence of the Chief of Air Staff in Zamfara reflects exceptional professionalism and concern.

The Governor noted that the Nigerian AirForce is crucial in combating banditry in Zamfara, North-West and the entire nation, adding that, “I appreciate the Chief of Air Staff for the AirForce’s contributions. They promptly respond whenever we reach out to them.

“We are clear about our stance. We have made it known to every listening ear that we are not ready and will never negotiate with the bandits. You can all attest that our position is paying off, as we are beginning to see results with peace gradually returning to Zamfara.

“I would like to take this opportunity to inform the Air Marshal that we are constructing an airport in Zamfara. I appeal that once the airport is completed, we would like an AirForce hangar to ensure swift operations in the state.

“We will keep contacting you because we need the Air Force. We can’t thank you enough for making this visit. For us in Zamfara, it’s a significant morale booster that you travelled all the way from Abuja. From our side, I assure you that we will keep engaging with you and do everything possible to support the troops fighting banditry. I wish you a safe flight back to Abuja.”

Earlier, the Chief of Air Staff expressed appreciation to Governor Dauda Lawal for his cooperation in addressing the tragic situation of the accidental airstrike.

“You may recall that on January 11, 2025, airstrikes were carried out in Zamfara following an intelligence report of bandit activity in Gidan Makera in Maradun Local Government Area.

“The area was targeted in pursuit of the terrorists linked with bandit, Bello Turji. A few days after the strike, news report claimed that the airstrike had mistakenly hit members of a vigilance group.

“Deeply concerned by the allegation, I immediately constituted a committee for a holistic assessment and investigation of the alleged strike. The fact-finding team has since submitted their report and findings which confirmed that 11 members of the local vigilante were unintentionally killed.

“Our visit this morning is to express our sympathy to you, the families of the victims, and the good people of Zamfara regarding the tragic incident,” the AirForce Chief said.

The governor and the Chief of Air Staff held a private meeting with the families of the airstrike victims, along with 11 others who were injured.