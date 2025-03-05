Tinubu Elevates Two Aides As SA, SSA In Vice-President’s Office

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the elevation of Mr Temitola Adekunle-Johnson as Special Adviser (SAD) to the President on Job Creation & MSME (Office of the Vice-President) and Mrs Uju Anwuka as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Health (Office of the Vice-President).

According to a release issued on Wednesday by the Media Assistant to the Vice-President, Stanley Nkwocha, the elevation is in continuation of efforts to actualise the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration, especially in the respective sectors.

Prior to their appointments, Mr Adekunle-Johnson and Mrs Anwuka served in the same portfolios as Senior Special Assistant and Special Assistant to the President respectively, all in the office of the Vice-President.

As Senior Special Assistant, Adekunle-Johnson has diligently driven some of the administration’s policies and programmes in areas of job creation and development in the micro, small and medium enterprises space in Nigeria.

Key initiatives implemented under his supervision include the Expanded National MSME Clinics, and the Shared Facility Initiative, among others.

Onwuka, on the other hand, has industriously anchored the administration’s vision in combating malnutrition and hunger, especially in vulnerable communities across the country, while serving as Special Assistant.

A key programme under her watch is the recently launched Nutrition 774 Initiative.

The elevation of the two presidential aides are with immediate effect.