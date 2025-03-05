The Bamboo Theatre Debuts with a Powerful Show, Inspiring Youth Empowerment

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Bamboo Theatre, a contemporary theatre company that is dedicated to drawing communities together to create conversations between varying cultural topics through interactive theatre, recently concluded a transformative three-day Forum Theatre Show, an immersive experience designed to equip young people with tools for self-expression, foster community dialogue, and inspire social change.

In her opening remarks, Sylvia Ojei, Founder/Creative Lead of The Bamboo Theatre, welcomed participants, partners, and stakeholders, emphasizing the organization’s mission to use theatre as a powerful catalyst for social change. She highlighted the impact of storytelling in shaping perspectives and empowering young people to confront real-life challenges through performance and dialogue.

“At The Bamboo Theatre, we believe in the power of stories – not just to entertain, but to challenge, to heal, and to inspire action. This Forum Theatre Show is about giving young people the stage to voice their realities and explore solutions together,” she stated.

The three-day event, which took place at Alliance Francaise, Port Harcourt, last weekend (between 20th to 22nd of February, 2025) brought together youth participants, theatre practitioners, and social change advocates to explore pressing issues such as social media addiction, peer pressure, youth misconduct, and education.

The first day featured an intensive Forum Theatre Workshop, where participants trained in dance choreography, acting and improvisation under the guidance of renowned theatre coach, Associate Professor James Eshiet and dance coach, Mr Uche Ryland. Through storytelling exercises, they developed narratives based on personal experiences, culminating in a script that mirrored the struggles faced by young people in today’s digital landscape.

On the second day, the focus shifted to warm-up exercises, play development and final rehearsals. Participants received online coaching from Ginikanwa Frank-Durugbor, Communications Professional and Coach, on communication strategies and emotional expression, while Ijeoma Onyeji-Nwogu, Neural Change Strategist & Coach, guided them on using body language and psychological techniques to connect with audiences. These sessions helped shape a dynamic, thought-provoking performance designed to educate, inform, entertain and provoke meaningful conversations.

The final day saw the much-anticipated Town Hall Theatre Show, where audience participation was central to the experience. The event began with a video showcase featuring participant stories, setting the stage for deep reflection. The play was not just a performance – it was a community dialogue, where youth voices were heard, and solutions were explored together.

“Your voice is your tool for expression. You must use it to inspire others, uplift people, and ignite change wherever you find yourself,” said Ginikanwa Frank-Durugbor, urging young people to embrace storytelling as a means of advocacy.

For Ijeoma Onyeji-Nwogu, Forum Theatre is more than performance – it is a vehicle for transformation. “The Bamboo Theatre helps reshape youngsters’ perspectives through acting out situations and co-creating solutions that they might not even have been aware of before.”

In the first run of the play, actors depicted the realities of social media distractions, peer pressure, and family conflicts. Then came the twist – audience members were invited to step in, challenge the narrative, and act out alternative solutions. This interactive approach, a hallmark of Forum Theatre, allowed for a collaborative exchange of ideas, encouraging young people to take ownership of the issues affecting their lives.

Adding to the praise, Mr. Daniel Ogah, IT/Cultural Officer, Alliance Francaise, Port Harcourt, lauded the initiative: “I am truly impressed by your organization’s efforts in empowering young people. Your mentorship will leave a lasting impact, and if more initiatives like yours existed, Nigeria would foster a generation of self-reliant and responsible individuals. Kudos to The Bamboo Theatre for this impactful inaugural edition. I look forward to seeing its continued success!”

Beyond the performances, The Bamboo Theatre’s Forum Theatre Show was a profound experience for participants and audiences alike. By merging theatre with activism, the initiative has created a safe space for dialogue, self-expression, and problem-solving.

Looking ahead, The Bamboo Theatre remains committed to expanding the reach of Forum Theatre, bringing this transformative experience to more communities, schools, youth and elderly groups. The goal is to spark deeper conversations, empower young voices, and drive real-world change through the power of performance.