PwC Expands Professional Training with Launch of Sustainability Academy Programme

Esther Oluku

Financial services firm, Pricewaterhouse Coopers Limited (PwC), has introduced Sustainability Academy as part of programmes offered at its Business School in Lagos.

This comes at a time where global leaders are calling for more strategic actions on climate change through improved Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) responsiveness at organisational and national levels.

Partner, Consulting and Risk Services Leader at PwC Nigeria, Femi Osinubi, speaking at the official launch of the programme stated that the Sustainability Academy will address challenges which organisations may face in aligning internal capabilities with long term progress while staying ahead of regulatory and market expectations.

“The PwC Sustainability Academy is designed to empower business leaders and professionals with actionable strategies to lead their organisations boldly into the future. Sustainability is no longer just a boardroom topic; it is a core driver of strategy, resilience, and value creation.

“The subject of sustainability also comes with challenges of balancing immediate pressures with long-term goals, aligning internal capabilities, and staying ahead of regulatory and market expectations. This is why upskilling is paramount and the timing of the SA programme could not be more appropriate, ” he said.

On her part, Partner and Head, ESG, Sustainability and Climate Change, PwC Nigeria, Marilyn Obaisa-Osula, noted that by embracing ESG compliance, firms can bridge knowledge gaps and equip industry leaders with the tools needed to navigate the dynamic ESG regulatory ecosystem.

“We believe that capacity building is the bridge between ambition, action and business resilience in our ever changing world. Through the Sustainability Academy, we aim to foster a community of leaders who are prepared to tackle today’s challenges and shape tomorrow’s opportunities.”

Meanwhile, Partner and PwC Business School Leader, Uloma Ojinmah, sharing the Sustainability Academy product offering, noted that the programme is an organisational tailored programme offering services specific to individual organisational needs.

“At our Sustainability Academy, participants will benefit from our extensive network capabilities and industry-specific expertise, receiving in-depth training addressing essential areas such as sustainability reporting, sustainable finance, and the carbon market. This is in addition to our e-learning programme and bespoke training tailored for organisations,” she said.