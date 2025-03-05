Ooni, Aremo Osoba Endorse South West Games 2025

*They describe the regional sports fiesta as catalyst for empowerment, unity

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, the Ooni of Ife, has thrown his royal weight behind the highly anticipated South West Games 2025, describing it as a historic initiative that will foster youth empowerment, sports development, and cultural integration across the region.

The endorsement of the monarch came less than 24 hours after a former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, had also given the South West Games his blessings.

The revered monarch gave his endorsement yesterday, while receiving the President of the Organising Committee, Akogun Lanre Alfred and his team.

The Ooni lauded the vision behind the tournament, emphasizing its profound role in revitalizing grassroots sports and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the South West.

“The South West Games 2025 is an initiative that will inspire our youth, unite our people, and showcase the strength of our region. This is a golden opportunity to nurture talent, create opportunities, and drive regional development through sports,” the Ooni stated.

The monarch stressed that beyond the excitement of the tournament, the event serves as a strategic platform to enhance cultural ties and economic growth within the region.

“Sports has always been a unifying force, transcending boundaries and fostering friendships. The South West Games will elevate our sporting ecosystem, promote our heritage, and stimulate economic activities across our communities. It is a noble cause that deserves the full support of all stakeholders,” he added.

Expressing enthusiasm for the initiative, the Ooni described it as a vital step toward securing the sporting future of Nigeria. “Many great athletes were discovered at grassroots competitions like this. With the right support, the South West Games will produce the next generation of sports icons who will make Nigeria proud on the global stage,” he affirmed.

In his endorsement of the South West Games, former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba (CFR), hailed the sporting fiesta as a praiseworthy initiative poised to drive youth empowerment, regional unity, and sports development.

Osoba threw his weight behind the epochal event as he received the President of the Organising Committee, Akogun Lanre Alfred, at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State at the weekend.

Commending the vision behind the tournament, Osoba underscored the Games’ significance in fostering grassroots sports and strengthening cultural ties among the South West states.

He lauded the initiative as a timely intervention that will harness the immense potential of young athletes while also serving as a unifying force for the region.

“The South West Games 2025 is an exemplary initiative that will promote sports development and deepen the historical and cultural connections among the South West states. I commend the organisers for their dedication to this noble cause, and I wholeheartedly lend my support to its success,” Osoba stated.

“Sports is an invaluable tool for societal development. The South West Games will not only provide a platform for young athletes to excel but will also create avenues for tourism, economic growth, and social cohesion within the region. It is an initiative that deserves the support of all stakeholders,” he added.

Scheduled for later this month, March 2025, the tournament will bring together 1,200 athletes and 120 officials from all six South West states, offering a thrilling display of skill, endurance, and competition.

A major highlight of the Games is the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Southwest Alliance Games (BATSWAG), a special sub-tournament designed to nurture young athletes under the age of 18. This five-day event will feature competitions across seven sporting disciplines, positioning the South West as a breeding ground for future champions.