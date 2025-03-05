Late Goals Give Aston Villa Edge over Club Brugge 

Aston Villa will be favourites to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals after scoring two late goals to beat Club Brugge 3-1 in Belgium.

Leon Bailey had given the Premier League club a lightning start in the last-16 first-leg tie – Villa’s first knockout tie in European football’s premier competition since the 1982-83 quarter-finals.

Bailey marked his return to Belgium with a goal as the former Genk player produced a sumptuous half-volley after just two minutes and 15 seconds, following a headed assist by Tyrone Mings.

It was a satisfying moment for Mings after the England defender gave away a needless penalty for handball when these sides met in the group phase in November, which resulted in Club Brugge scoring the only goal of the game.

But Villa’s lead lasted just 10 minutes, with Maxim de Cuyper levelling with a low finish, soon after Marcus Rashford had been denied by former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet at the other end.

RESULTS

Brugge 1-3 Aston Villa

Dortmund 1-1 Lille

PSV 1-7 Arsenal

R’Madrid 2-1 Atletico

Today

Feyenoord v Inter

B’Munich v Leverkusen

Benfica v Barcelona

PSG v Liverpool

