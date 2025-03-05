Lagos NSE Urges Engineers to Embrace Innovation, Champion Ethical Practice, at World Engineering Day

Bennett Oghifo

The Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has challenged engineers to be at the fore of Nigeria’s development by embracing innovation, prioritising sustainability, fostering collaboration, and champion ethical practice.

The Chairman, Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Olukorede Keisha, gave the advice in her goodwill message to mark the 2025 World Engineering Day.

“On this auspicious occasion of World Engineering Day, on March 4th, 2025, a day recognized by UNESCO, I stand before you as the Chairman of the Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, with a profound sense of purpose and a renewed commitment to our profession’s vital role in shaping our future.

“The World Federation of Engineering Organisations has chosen a theme that resonates deeply with the challenges and opportunities of our time: “Shaping Our Sustainable Future Through Engineering.”

She said, “This theme is not merely a slogan; it is a call to action, a mandate for every engineer to embrace innovation, responsibility, and foresight in all our endeavors.

“In Lagos, a vibrant and rapidly growing megacity, the imperative for sustainable development is more critical than ever. We face unique challenges, from managing our increasing population Vis-à-vis not enough infrastructure, to mitigating the impacts of climate change and ensuring equitable access to resources. As engineers, we are at the forefront of addressing these challenges.”

Keisha challenged engineers, saying, “This year, as we celebrate World Engineering Day, I urge us to: Embrace Innovation: We must champion cutting-edge technologies and solutions that promote resource efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and enhance the resilience of our infrastructure. We must encourage and support our younger engineers to be at the forefront of this innovation.

“Prioritise Sustainability: Sustainability must be integrated into every aspect of our work, from design and construction to operation and maintenance. We must adopt sustainable practices that minimise waste, conserve energy while protecting our environment.

“Foster Collaboration: Engineering solutions require collaboration across disciplines, sectors, and communities. We must forge strong partnerships with government, industries ,academia, and civil societies to achieve our shared goals.

“Champion Ethical Practice: As engineers, we hold a position of trust and responsibility. We must uphold the highest ethical standards in our work, ensuring that our solutions are safe, reliable, and beneficial to society.”

She also urged engineers to “Invest in Education and Capacity Building: To meet the demands of a sustainable future, we must invest in the education and training of our engineers, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to address complex challenges.”

She said, “The Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers is committed to playing a leading role in shaping a sustainable future for our city and our nation. We will continue to advocate for policies and initiatives that promote sustainable engineering practices, and we will work tirelessly to empower our members to make a positive impact.

“Let us use this World Engineering Day as a catalyst for action, a moment to reaffirm our commitment to building a better future for all. Let us work together to ensure that the legacy we leave behind is one of innovation, sustainability, and progress.”