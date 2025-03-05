Fola Folayan: Exploring Media, Storytelling and Life in Rwanda

Fola Folayan has carved a dynamic career in media, transitioning from radio broadcasting to public relations and digital storytelling. With expertise spanning both traditional and digital platforms, she has honed a deep understanding of how narratives shape perceptions and influence audiences. Currently serving as the Communications and Partnerships Manager at the Center for Collaborative Investigative Journalism (CCIJ), she is also the founder of The Radio Masterclass (BRMC), a training organization offering virtual, self-directed courses for entry-level radio broadcasters, along with customized training and consultancy services for African radio stations. In this interview with Vanessa Obioha, Fola reflects on her journey from Nigerian radio to public relations, her insights on the evolving media landscape, and her decision to settle in Rwanda.

Your love for the radio, what inspired it?

I didn’t plan to fall in love with radio—it just happened. My media journey actually started on television. While studying Mass Communication at the University of Maiduguri, I interned at NTA Kaduna in my second year. I worked in the programs department and got the chance to present a children’s show. That experience sparked something in me, and I became determined to graduate and pursue a career in broadcasting.

When I was posted to the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State for my NYSC, everything became clear. I spent time in the newsroom as a reporter, learned video editing in production, and observed presenters in the radio studio. That’s where I got hooked.

Radio felt like home. There was something magical about it—the intimacy of speaking directly to listeners, the ability to paint pictures with words, and the freedom to express myself without the constraints of television. Unlike TV, where everything depended on visuals, radio relied on voice, sound, and storytelling to create an experience. I loved how it allowed me to connect with people on a deeper level, making them feel like I was right there with them, sharing their moments.

I also enjoyed curating music and setting up playlists that matched the mood of my audience. Whether it was a morning drive-time show to energize listeners or a late-night session for quiet reflections, I loved shaping those experiences. The immediacy of radio, the way you could react to breaking news, interact with callers, and build a community of loyal listeners, made it even more special.

From that moment on, radio wasn’t just a job—it became my passion.

Who were some of the OAPs you looked up to?

I admired broadcasters like the late Larry King for his deep, engaging interview style. He had a way of drawing guests in, making them comfortable, and getting the best out of them. His ability to ask the right questions and really listen made his interviews stand out.

I also respected his longevity in the industry. He seamlessly moved from TV to radio and even podcasting while staying true to his unique style. No matter the platform, he kept his audience engaged and maintained his authenticity—something I’ve always found inspiring.

I have a lot of admiration for Mo Abudu, especially as a media entrepreneur. I watched her transition from the corporate world into broadcast media and then grow into a multimedia powerhouse. She built a global media empire that gives African creatives a platform and secures partnerships that open doors for African content, helping to reshape the narrative about the continent.

Her vision and determination are truly inspiring. She represents both an inspiration and an aspiration for me—the kind of bold thinking and ambition that motivates me to push boundaries in my own work.

How did the transition from radio to PR happen?

The transition from radio to PR was a natural evolution for me. I have always been fascinated by storytelling and crafting narratives. As a broadcaster, I spent years telling stories—whether through news, interviews, or curating content for my audience. Over time, I realized that beyond reporting stories, I wanted to help shape them in a way that accurately represents people, brands, and causes, especially in the African context.

Working as a broadcast journalist opened my eyes to the power of narratives—how they can influence perception, drive conversations, and even shape policies. I saw how media platforms could amplify voices, but I also saw how stories could be misrepresented or told without the depth and nuance they deserved. That’s what drew me to public and media relations.

I am particularly passionate about how African stories are told to the world. Too often, the African narrative is shaped by outsiders who don’t fully understand its complexities, beauty, or potential. I wanted to be actively involved in changing that—helping African brands, creatives, and organizations tell their stories in a way that is authentic, compelling, and impactful.

PR gives me the opportunity to not just report stories, but to shape and position them strategically. Whether it’s working on brand communications, media campaigns, or thought leadership initiatives, I see it as an extension of my storytelling journey—one where I help people and organizations communicate their vision effectively while ensuring that Africa’s stories are told with the right context and dignity they deserve.

What is it about the radio that still intrigues you today despite the emergence of social media?

Radio still intrigues me today because of its unique ability to create personal connections with listeners. Despite the rise of social media, radio remains one of the most intimate and immediate forms of communication. There’s something special about the human voice coming through the airwaves, speaking directly to people in their homes, cars, or workplaces. It has a way of making people feel seen and heard in a way that social media can’t fully replicate.

That being said, social media hasn’t replaced radio—it has complemented it. Today, radio and social media work hand in hand, enhancing audience engagement and expanding reach. Social media allows broadcasters to continue conversations beyond the airwaves, interact with listeners in real-time, and build communities around content. It also provides instant feedback, helping radio hosts understand what resonates with their audience and adapt their content accordingly.

I’m particularly fascinated by how radio has evolved to stay relevant. With digital streaming, podcasts, and social media integration, radio is no longer confined to traditional FM frequencies. Listeners can now tune in from anywhere in the world, engage in live discussions on platforms like Twitter and Instagram, and even participate in shows through voice notes and comments.

For me, radio remains powerful because it offers a sense of companionship and credibility that’s hard to find elsewhere. It’s a space where voices matter, stories come alive, and music creates shared experiences.

Your country of relocation is interesting. Why Rwanda?

I fell in love with Rwanda the very first time I visited in 2016. There was something about the country—the order, the beauty, the sense of peace—that immediately drew me in. I knew I wanted to live here someday, but I didn’t know when or how it would happen.

Fast forward to 2022, I was pregnant with my daughter, and I knew it was time to leave Nigeria. I wanted more than just a fresh start—I wanted a place where I felt safe, where I could raise my child in a peaceful and nurturing environment. I envisioned her growing up in a country where she could play freely in parks, run through gardens, and be surrounded by nature. More importantly, I wanted to live in a society where basic systems worked—where access to healthcare, education, and public services didn’t depend on who you knew or how connected you were.

Rwanda is so much more than just a beautiful country or the cleanest in Africa. It’s a place where structure and efficiency make life easier for the average person. The warmth and hospitality of the people, the safety, the well-planned city spaces, and the laid-back, hustle-free lifestyle were exactly what I needed. Moving here was one of the best decisions I’ve made—not just for myself, but for my daughter’s future.

What culture shocks have you experienced so far in Rwanda?

I wouldn’t call them “culture shocks”—just interesting differences that stood out to me. One of the biggest was the food. As a West African woman of Yoruba origin, I grew up with bold flavours, rich spices, and lots of chilli pepper. The East African palate, however, is much milder. I quickly realized that I couldn’t expect the fiery, peppery stews I was used to when ordering from restaurants. It took some adjusting, but over time, I learned to appreciate the subtler flavours of Rwandan cuisine.

Another major difference was the pace of life. Coming from Nigeria, where everything moves fast and people are always in “hustle mode,” I was used to urgency, loud conversations, and a sense of constant motion. Rwanda, on the other hand, is much calmer. People are quieter, more reserved, and not in a rush for anything. At first, it felt unusual, but eventually, it made me more self-aware.

I became more conscious of my own volume and energy. I started regulating my tone when speaking in public, embracing a more relaxed way of living, and even becoming more patient while waiting in line—something I never thought I’d say as a Nigerian! That shift in mindset has given me a new perspective on life, and I truly appreciate the balance it has brought me.

What cultural similarities have you discovered between Rwanda and Nigeria?

As Africans, we have more in common than we do differences, and that’s something I really appreciate. Both Rwandans and Nigerians are warm, welcoming people who value family and community. Respect for tradition and strong family ties are important in both cultures.

One of the most interesting things I noticed is how some parts of Rwandan culture remind me of the Fulani people from northern Nigeria. In Rwanda, cattle herding and ranching are a big part of life, just like they are for the Fulani, who have been raising livestock for generations. In both cultures, cows are more than just animals—they are symbols of wealth and tradition.

I also found the milk culture in Rwanda very familiar. Rwandans love drinking fresh and fermented milk, just like the Fulani, who also have a strong dairy tradition. In both cultures, milk is not just food—it’s part of their way of life.

Even in fashion, I see similarities. Rwandan women wear beautiful beaded jewellery and accessories, which remind me of the colourful, handmade jewelry worn by the Fulani people.

These connections have been really interesting to discover. They show that even though we come from different parts of Africa, our cultures are deeply connected in many ways.

What solutions can radio stations adopt to help with their pecuniary challenges?

Radio stations face money problems today, so they need to find new ways to make income. Instead of relying only on traditional ads, they can work with brands to create special shows or events. They might also offer exclusive content that listeners can pay for.

Another key is to move into the digital world. By streaming and podcasting, stations can reach more people beyond the local area. Creating engaging videos for platforms like YouTube and using mobile apps or websites can help them attract more listeners and advertisers.

Understanding and connecting with the audience is very important too. When radio stations know what their listeners like, they can offer more personalized content and targeted ads. This not only builds listener loyalty but also makes the station more appealing to potential partners.

Finally, cutting costs without sacrificing quality is essential. Sharing resources with other media, using new technology, and even letting non-broadcasting staff work remotely can help lower expenses. With these changes, radio stations can tackle their financial challenges and continue to thrive.

What is the most crucial tool a radio broadcaster needs today?

The most crucial tool a radio broadcaster needs today is versatility. It’s no longer enough to just have a good voice or know how to run a radio show. A broadcaster must be skilled in digital media, social media engagement, content creation, and audience interaction beyond the airwaves.

With radio expanding into streaming, podcasts, and online platforms, broadcasters need to be adaptable—comfortable with both traditional and digital media. Knowing how to edit audio, create engaging social media content, and connect with listeners across different platforms is what makes a broadcaster truly valuable in today’s industry.

In your view, do you think that an AI voice will eventually replace the human voice someday?

AI-generated voices have already started replacing human voices in some areas, particularly in voice-over work, audiobook narrations, and even automated customer service. Many learning models and virtual assistants now rely on AI-generated speech. However, what many people don’t realize is that these AI voices are trained using actual human voices. In some cases, they are direct clones of existing voices, mimicking tone, inflection, and delivery.

When it comes to radio, though, we are not there yet. Radio is not just about delivering information—it’s about connection. Listeners tune in because of the unique personalities behind the microphone. The warmth in a broadcaster’s voice, the emotions they bring to storytelling, the way they react to live events, and even their little quirks and personal touches create a bond that AI simply cannot replicate.

A great radio host does more than just read scripts; they engage, they respond, and they build relationships with their audience. That human element—the laughter, the pauses, the energy—makes radio what it is. While AI may continue to evolve, it still lacks the authenticity and spontaneity that make radio so special.

Are there other innate talents that you have and are yet to nurture?

Photography. I wouldn’t call myself a pro just yet, but I have a deep love for visual storytelling. There’s something powerful about capturing moments and telling stories through images. I’d love to explore it more—take a few classes, practice, and refine my skills. So yes, at some point, I definitely want to dive into photography and see where it takes me.