Energy Commission to Implement New Minimum Energy Performance Standard for ACs

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), is to begin implementation of the new Minimum Energy Performance Standard (MEPS) for air conditioners approved by the federal government.

The ECN Director General, Mustapha Abdullahi made the disclosure at a one- day stakeholders workshop to showcase project achievements and present the content of approved air minimum energy performance standards.

The workshop was organised by the ECN in partnership with Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Tuesday in Abuja.

The Director General ECN, Mustapha Abdullahi said the new MEPS had been approved by the federal government for implementation.

Abdullah said: “I have been informed that the new Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) for air conditioners has been approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The implementation and enforcement of this landmark standard will bring both economic and environmental benefits to the nation as this will lead to energy savings for individuals and national savings for the country leading to reduction in energy demand and increased energy access.

“There is the need to communicate the success made in this project to the Nigerian public, specifically creating awareness on the new air conditioner energy standards, as stakeholders in Nigeria, especially critical stakeholders like the national regulatory bodies, manufacturers and importers of air conditioners need to be aware about the standards.

“As the project nears completion, it is essential to showcase its achievements to stakeholders. This workshop will also serve as a platform to present recommendations for a Waste Management Mechanism for air conditioners and domestic refrigerators, including refrigerant management and disposal strategies.”

He noted that the aim of the workshop include, among others, to showcase the achievements of the project since inception before national stakeholders, present the content of the newly approved AC MEPS to stakeholders, especially critical stakeholders such as manufacturers and importers of ACs.

Others are to present the recommendations for a waste management mechanism for the management of wastes from air conditioners and domestic refrigerators (including the refrigerant management and disposal mechanism) in Nigeria.

Recycling expert, Mitigation Branch, UNEP, Jose Carbajosa, in his remarks stated that “the United Nations Environmental Programme, under this project, has been very cordial since the beginning of the project.

He disclosed that the Scaling-up Energy-Efficient and Climate-Friendly Cooling in Nigeria’s National Determined Contributions Revision was inaugurated in February of 2022, and is implemented by the Energy Commission in partnership with the UNEP.

“The objective is to align with Nigeria’s climate targets in the nationally determined contributions. Since the beginning of the project, remarkable achievements have been made. Among them is a revision and approval of the Minimum Energy Performance Standards, also called MEPS, for air conditioners.

“The project’s overall goal is to accelerate the use of energy-efficient air conditioners with climate-friendly refrigerants used in residential, commercial, and public buildings.

“Proper testing and enforcement are essential, and to underpin these MEPS and labels and other such policy interventions. With Nigeria’s new Minimum Energy Performance Standards for air conditioners, the stage is set to have 11.5 TWh of energy annually by 2040. This is a game changer for Africa, and it will allow Nigeria to be a leading example in the continent.

” Nigeria is not only lowering costs for consumers, but also leading the way forward. This transition will have a meaningful contribution to meet the climate change targets defined in Nigeria’s nationally determined contribution. In a cost-effective and sustainable manner,” he said.