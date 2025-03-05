Baptist Leader Extols Ex-Bowen VC’s Virtues

The President of the Baptist Convention, who doubles as the Head of Baptist Church in Nigeria, Rev. Dr. Olasupo Ayokunle, has extolled the sterling character of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Bowen University Iwo, Prof. Joshua Ogumwole and his siblings, which he described as an imperishable legacy inherited from their late father, Deacon Olaniyi Ogunwole.

Ayokunle, who said this at Good Tidings Baptist Church Ogbomoso, Oyo State, during the funeral service for the father of the former VC, applauded the deceased for giving the best education to his children and for bringing them up in the ways and fear of God.

The cleric admonished parents to learn from the shinning legacies Pa Ogunwole bestowed on his children, adding that the problems confronting the country today had their roots in the failure to give children sound moral education, as well as failure to inculcate the fear of God in them, stressing that no child with sound moral education and fear of God would indulge in cultism, kidnapping and ritual money.

The leader of the officiating ministers, Rev. Dr. Akinbamiji, while corroborating the position of the Baptist President, recalled that the late Ogunwole lived a life of total devotion to God.

He noted that when the deceased could no longer attend church programmes due to old age, he requested that ministers of God be sent to his house for prayers and Sunday school, which was granted.

A representative of the Gideon Bible Society announced that in honour and memory of the deceased, the society would take the Gospel of Jesus Christ to 199 countries and get the bible printed in 199 languages across the world.

Ogunwole thanked the Nigerian Christendom, especially the Nigerian Baptist community, for honouring him with their massive support turnout and for giving his father a befitting burial while vowing to continue his father’s most cherished passion for education, especially by supporting people with disadvantages to acquire education.