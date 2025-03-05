  • Wednesday, 5th March, 2025

ALX Pathway Learners Get Mastercard Foundation Scholarships for ALCHE

Education | 5 hours ago

ALX, one of Africa’s leading tech career accelerator, is celebrating a major win for young African talent as 21 exceptional learners from the ALX Pathway programme secured scholarships from the Mastercard Foundation to pursue further studies at the African Leadership College of Higher Education (ALCHE). Among them, seven outstanding scholars are from Nigeria, reinforcing the country’s reputation as a hub for ambitious, high-potential talent within ALX’s transformative learning ecosystem.
The programme is a pathway to global universities and scholarships, equipping Africa’s future leaders with cutting-edge skills, career-defining networks, and access to life-changing opportunities in high-growth industries.
Reacting to the remarkable achievement, Oluwapelumi Thomas, Learning Community Experience Specialist at ALX Nigeria, stated: “At ALX, we believe that unlocking Africa’s potential starts with unlocking the potential of its people. The success of these learners in securing scholarships to ALCHE through the Mastercard Foundation is evidence that talent, when nurtured with the right opportunities, knows no bounds. We couldn’t be prouder.”
Among the Nigerian awardees are: Ayomide Samson Ajayi, Effiong Immaculata Emmanuel, Hanif Olayiwola, Chigozie Emmanuel Ndubuaku, Peace Chidinma Chukwuka, Chibuzor Moses Uzowuru and Chisom Obueze Louisa.
The Mastercard Foundation scholarships will provide recipients with full tuition and stipends to pursue world-class higher education at ALCHE, sharpening their leadership, technical, and entrepreneurial skills to drive impact across the continent.
This reinforces ALX’s role as a driving force in shaping Africa’s next generation of changemakers. With every success story, ALX continues to open doors for Africa’s young professionals, empowering them to take advantage of career support, networking and transformative scholarship opportunities.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.