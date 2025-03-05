ALX Pathway Learners Get Mastercard Foundation Scholarships for ALCHE

ALX, one of Africa’s leading tech career accelerator, is celebrating a major win for young African talent as 21 exceptional learners from the ALX Pathway programme secured scholarships from the Mastercard Foundation to pursue further studies at the African Leadership College of Higher Education (ALCHE). Among them, seven outstanding scholars are from Nigeria, reinforcing the country’s reputation as a hub for ambitious, high-potential talent within ALX’s transformative learning ecosystem.

The programme is a pathway to global universities and scholarships, equipping Africa’s future leaders with cutting-edge skills, career-defining networks, and access to life-changing opportunities in high-growth industries.

Reacting to the remarkable achievement, Oluwapelumi Thomas, Learning Community Experience Specialist at ALX Nigeria, stated: “At ALX, we believe that unlocking Africa’s potential starts with unlocking the potential of its people. The success of these learners in securing scholarships to ALCHE through the Mastercard Foundation is evidence that talent, when nurtured with the right opportunities, knows no bounds. We couldn’t be prouder.”

Among the Nigerian awardees are: Ayomide Samson Ajayi, Effiong Immaculata Emmanuel, Hanif Olayiwola, Chigozie Emmanuel Ndubuaku, Peace Chidinma Chukwuka, Chibuzor Moses Uzowuru and Chisom Obueze Louisa.

The Mastercard Foundation scholarships will provide recipients with full tuition and stipends to pursue world-class higher education at ALCHE, sharpening their leadership, technical, and entrepreneurial skills to drive impact across the continent.

This reinforces ALX’s role as a driving force in shaping Africa’s next generation of changemakers. With every success story, ALX continues to open doors for Africa’s young professionals, empowering them to take advantage of career support, networking and transformative scholarship opportunities.