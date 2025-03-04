UNICAL at 50: 60 Class of 98 Lawyers to Accompany Deputy Speaker Kalu to Deliver Convocation Lecture

From March 19 to 21, the serene city of Calabar, Capital of Cross River State, will come alive for the 50th anniversary of the University of Calabar, the pre-eminent citadel of higher education in the old colonial capital of Nigeria.

A worthy alumni of the institution and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has been bestowed with the honour of serving as the 50th Anniversary/Convocation Guest Lecturer.

He will be speaking on the topic: Our Gown in Town and In Cyberspace: Sustainable and Human-Centered Education. The Mandate of Our Universities 2025 – 2075. The Anniversary Lecture will be held on Thursday, March 20.

It is worthy of note that the Class of 1998, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar, nicknamed ‘The Golden Ones’, which the Deputy Speaker belongs to, have always been different in the way they approach issues right from their days in school.

It is not everyday that you have classmates still staying strong together even after 27 years of graduation. This Class of 98 has delivered great minds like the Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Justices of Courts in Nigeria, Attorneys-General, Federal Directors, Industry Titans and other notable figures in the public and private sectors, who can be found in Nigeria and all over the world.

For these caliber of people to agree to come together in solidarity with one of their own being honoured by the University as the 50th anniversary convocation Lecturer can only point to the following:

That Rt. Hon. Kalu is a worthy alumni of the Institution. It is worthy of note that the Deputy Speaker served in the following capacities while in school: Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Inner Temple Chambers of the Faculty of Law; Secretary-General of the Electoral Council of the faculty of law; Representative of the Student Union Government; Coordinator of the Men’s Network of the Christian Union of the University, as well as the Chairman of the Financial Committee of the Joint Christian Council Fellowship and the Christian Union. Rt. Hon. Kalu, who was then known to some as ‘The Big Ben’ to others as ‘Uncle Ben’ and many others as ‘Brother Ben’, has remained appreciated in the estimation of his colleagues. He is well appreciated by the Faculty of Law who recently awarded him The Most Distinguished Alumni of the Faculty and the University itself which recently honoured him as a ‘Most Distinguished Ambassador’.

It is therefore safe to say that Rt. Hon. Kalu’s rise to stardom has not altered his core constitution. It is also safe to deduce that he has maintained contact with his colleague alumni after all these years.

Thus, for his classmates, after 27 years, to still rally around him at this time when it is hard to get Senior Legal Practitioners both on the Bar and the Bench to attend functions speak volume of the person of art – Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

It goes to show that these 60 ex-classmates approve of the Deputy Speaker, his contribution to nation building, what he stands for and are proud to identify with him.

Therefore, from the 19th to the 21st of March, 2025, the Golden Ones of the Class of 1998, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar, will be storming Calabar to fraternize with one another, listen to and debate the Anniversary/Convocation Lecture of one of their own, visit the Government of Cross River State, engage with the Vice Chancellor and Senate of the University, attend one lecture in one of the classrooms they used to sit in for lectures, have their Annual General Meeting and end it with a dinner and night of camaraderie, conviviality and fun memories where classmates will reminisce about their time in the Institution.

The golden ones Class of 1998 will also hold an Alumni Walk and a football match around the Campus to reminisce about their time in Unical as well as access the needs of the University of Calabar.

They will also inspect the site for the Benjamin Okezie Kalu Convocation Arena which is a project the Deputy Speaker will be bequeathing to the University.

There is no doubt that Calabar will witness the influx of great minds during the period of the anniversary celebration.

Honourable members of the House of Representatives from all the geopolitical zones of the country have indicated interest to accompany the Deputy Speaker to Calabar for the Anniversary/Convocation Lecture.

As all roads lead to Calabar for this epochal event, here is wishing everyone involved a successful outing.