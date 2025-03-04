Police: Ex-Immigration CG Parradang Found Dead in Hotel Room After Female Visitor’s Departure

The Police have said that retired Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, David Shikfu Parradang, died in an Abuja hotel after receiving a female visitor, contrary to reports that he was kidnapped and killed.

The police were responding to earlier reports which claimed that Parradang was killed by kidnappers who abducted him after he was trailed from a bank.

A statement Tuesday evening by the Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, Abuja, SP Josephine Adeh, said: “In light of the recent reports alleging that retired Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, David Shikfu Parradang, was kidnapped and subsequently killed, we wish to clarify the facts surrounding this incident to ensure accurate information is disseminated to the public.”

The Police said: “On March 3, 2025, at approximately 12:00 PM, Mr. Parradang arrived at Joy House Hotel, Area 3 Junction, driving a black Mercedes Benz. He checked into the hotel, paying a sum of Twenty two thousand naira (N22,000) for one night’s stay. Shortly thereafter, he directed the hotel room attendant to escort a female guest who had come to visit to his room. This lady left the hotel premises around 04:00PM of the same day.

“Mr. Parradang did not exit his room after the lady left. Around 04:00 AM of 04 March 2025, a friend who is a military officer, concerned for his wellbeing, traced him to the hotel. Upon arrival, the hotel receptionist and the officer proceeded to his room, where Mr. Parradang was found deceased, seated in a chair.

“The Durumi Police Station was notified and officers promptly arrived at the scene, secured the area, took photographs, and collected all relevant evidence to preserve the integrity of the crime scene. The body has been transferred to the National Hospital for necessary procedures, and hotel staff are currently cooperating with Police investigations.

“Effort is in top gear to effect the arrest of the lady.

“We urge the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information, including claims of kidnapping, that may incite fear or panic. The FCT Police Command is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding Mr. Parradang’s death. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work to ensure justice is served.”