Peace Returns to Lagos, Obasa in Dramatic Return to Speakership

•Meranda resigns, back in office as Deputy Speaker

•Lawmakers emotional, cry as they accept ex-female leader’s resignation

•How Tinubu stood his ground against Obasa’s removal

•President’s choice thanks party leaders who intervened in his favour

Segun James





Peace returned to the Lagos House of Assembly yesterday, as Mr. Mudashiru Obasa resumed as Speaker in a dramatic turn of events, allegedly, directed by President Bola Tinubu, who is also national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), bringing the Assembly crisis to an unexpected end.

The lawmakers, who had orchestrated Obasa’s removal on January 13, reluctantly, amid tears, accepted the resignation of their preferred speaker, Hon. Mojisola Meranda, who was also returned to her former position as Deputy Speaker.

Hon. Sanni Okanlawon equally resigned as Deputy Chief Whip, while Hon. Setonji David resigned as Chief Whip.

David was re-elected as Deputy Chief Whip after his nomination by Hon. Kehinde Joseph, while Hon. Richard Kasunmu retuned as Deputy Majority Leader. Hon. Adewale Temitope retained the position of Majority Leader.

Similarly, the former Deputy Speaker, Hon. Mojeed Fatai, resigned and was elected as Chief Whip.

With this development, Meranda served as Speaker for 49 days before bowing to the supremacy of the ruling APC.

Obasa had in a successful counter-push upturned the election of Meranda, the first female Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, albeit with the support of Tinubu, who deployed security and other institutions of state in his support.

The Assembly had been engulfed in a leadership crisis since January 13, when Obasa was removed as Speaker, a move that did not have the support of Tinubu.

The latest development followed a strategic meeting of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the powerful group of political leaders and elders of APC in the state, with members of the Assembly on Sunday.

It was gathered that after the marathon meeting, Obasa had to beg for his return and promised to turn over a new leaf.

But in all the meetings, the interest of the president, who was said to have insisted on Obasa as Speaker, no matter what anyone thought or what the law stipulated, remained the key consideration.

Sources claimed that the president considered the removal of Obasa as a coup against him and had told the party leaders at some point that the punishment for coup was “death”.

THISDAY gathered from reliable sources that the president took the issue so personal that he refused to see Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu or talk to him, refusing to at least give the governor the privilege of fair hearing or the benefit of the doubt.

All Tinubu was interested in, one of the sources added, was an indictment of Sanwo-Olu, a situation that would give him the leeway to move in against the governor and do exactly what many believe he had always wanted to do to the second term governor.

Unfortunately, a source stated, a major damage had been done across the board to all parties, including the president, the governor and the party itself, and things could never be the same again.

The source, a member of the GAC, was disappointed in Tinubu’s arrogance with power

The president was alleged to have squealed that Obasa would never resign, adding that the inherent animosity between him and other lawmakers, as well as the governor, would ultimately undo the party in the state.

However, at plenary yesterday, the lawmakers took turns to eulogise Meranda’s good qualities.

Moving the motion under Matters of Public Importance, Hon. Aro Moshood said, “Today, I stand in the house with a deep respect of leadership. Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, I want to appreciate your leadership style since you have started piloting the affairs of the house.

“Madam Speaker, under your leadership, we have witnessed a new focus, presiding with passion. You have been a source of inspiration to us. Thank you, may God bless you.”

Obasa, expressed his gratitude to Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Olusegun Osoba, and the leaders of GAC for their support in facilitating his return.

The Assembly immediately after adjourned sine die.