Oando Foundation Renovates, Equips School in Katsina

• Radda describes initiative as sustainable path to development

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Oando Foundation has renovated the nursery and primary sections of the Katsina State Government-owned Family Support Programme School.

The foundation also equipped the renovated sections of the school with state-of-the-art facilities to enhance Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD).

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, who inaugurated the renovated sections of the school Tuesday, said it would enhance enrolment and boost the quality of education in the state.

He said: “The Oando Foundation corporate social responsibility initiative goes beyond increasing enrolment numbers and instead focuses on improving the quality of education at every level.”

Radda reiterated his administration’s readiness to equip pupils and students in the state with critical innovative skills and a strong moral foundation necessary to thrive in any environment.

He pledged his government’s plans to leverage digital tools to enhance learning outcomes and prepare both pupils and students for the future.

He called on other non-governmental organisations to emulate the Oando foundation initiative by investing in education “as it is the most sustainable path to development”.

Earlier, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Oando, Tonia Uduimoh, said access to quality education should not be limited to the children of the privileged, hence the renovation of the school.

She said the foundation has adopted eight schools across Katsina State, carrying out extensive renovations, ICT projects, teachers’ training and scholarship awards.

According to her, “Every child, regardless of background, deserves the opportunity to learn, grow and aspire to a better future.

“We are not just renovating classrooms, but transforming lives. The impact of his success extends beyond him; it uplifts his family and community.”

In her remarks, the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Zainab Musawa, said the renovated schools will create a stimulating and enriching learning environment that fosters holistic development.

She revealed that renovated nursery and primary sections of the school have been equipped with modern facilities designed to enhance early childhood care and development.