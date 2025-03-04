Nigerians Rooting for You, Lawyer Tells Fubara

*Urges Rivers gov to remain steadfast

Human Rights Lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, on Monday commended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, for his exemplary leadership and respect for the rule of law in obeying the recent Supreme Court ruling on local government administration, adding that Nigerians are rooting for him.

He lauded the governor’s direction to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to conduct fresh elections for the local government councils and ordering the Heads of Local Government Administration to take charge of the 23 LGAs as an interim measure.

According to Adeyanju, Governor Fubara has demonstrated a rare commitment to constitutional order and democratic principles, noting that his decisive instruction for outgoing local government chairmen to hand over power further demonstrates his resolve to uphold the Supreme Court’s outlawing of caretaker arrangements.

The statement reads: “Governor Fubara’s actions send a clear message: the welfare of the people of Rivers State must remain paramount, even amidst the distractions and political turbulence orchestrated by detractors. Nigerians across the country are rooting for you, Your Excellency.

“We urge you to remain steadfast, focused, and resolute in your mission to serve and uplift the good people of Rivers State. The political landscape may evolve, and challenges may arise, but we implore you to stand tall and firm. The people of Nigeria believe in your ability to navigate the complexities of governance and to decisively tame any forces that seek to undermine the progress of Rivers State.

“Let me be unequivocal: since former Governor Nyesom Wike has chosen to make himself the black sheep of the Rivers family, he must be dealt with decisively. His antics and self-serving machinations cannot be allowed to prevail against the collective interest of the people. Governor Fubara, you must ensure that Wike understands that Rivers State is not his personal fiefdom. He cannot and will not go against the will of the people….

“We, Nigerians, are confident that come 2027, you will emerge stronger, more determined, and fully equipped to crush any opposition, particularly from Nyesom Wike in the interest of all Rivers people. Your leadership is a beacon of hope, and we stand resolute in our support for you. Governor Fubara, we enjoin you to stay true to your principles, remain unshaken, and continue to work tirelessly for the good of Rivers people. The nation watches, and history will judge you kindly for your courage and dedication.”