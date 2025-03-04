KPMG: Africa’s Game Industry Earns Less Than 1% of $187bn Global Revenue

Sunday Ehigiator

The 2025 Africa Games Industry Report, published by KPMG in collaboration with Maliyo Games, has revealed that Africa garnered less than one per cent of the global gaming revenue of $187 billion in 2024.

The report said only 3 per cent of the 66 sampled studios across 23 African countries were able to reach the $1 million revenue mark.

According to the report, the Asia-Pacific region leads the gaming market with a revenue base of $89.9 billion, with over 50 per cent, approximately $45 billion, generated by China alone in 2024.

North America followed closely, pulling in over $50 billion in revenue, with the United States alone accounting for $47 billion.

The report also revealed that only 66 active studios exist across Africa’s 54 nations, highlighting a gap in gaming representation across the continent such that although the Middle East and Africa generated over $7.7 billion in revenue in the year 2024, most of it was accrued to foreign game studios, which dominate the industry.

Speaking on the need to develop Africa’s gaming infrastructure to enhance its market share, the Founder of Maliyo Games, Mr. Hugo Obi, explained that the gaming industry is more than just entertainment; it is an avenue to showcase Africa’s culture, norms, and rich heritage to the world, fostering knowledge and connection with Africa’s diaspora and the global community.

According to Obi, a lack of government support, inadequate funding and technical infrastructure, poor power supply, and limited access to training are key factors hindering the growth of Africa’s gaming industry.

“The way we consume and interact with content today is going to be driven by the games industry. Africa is an emerging market. The government of Morocco just announced a $2 billion fund for its gaming industry. Saudi Arabia has a $60 billion fund for gaming. People are recognizing this future opportunity.”

The report highlighted the need for targeted collaboration among game studios across the continent to create more expansive and competitive titles, promote culturally relevant content that showcases Africa’s unique narratives in global markets, support African studios in participating in international gaming events to amplify African innovation and voices, and invest in reliable digital infrastructure in high-growth markets such as Nigeria and Kenya.