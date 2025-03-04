IS ANYONE STILL IN DOUBT?

JOHN MAYAKI argues that Okpebholo’s record in 100 days has proved sceptics wrong

For those who doubted Governor Monday Okpebholo’s capacity to govern Edo State efficiently and effectively – I mean those of us who questioned his ability to unite the people, enhance security, and position the state prominently in national politics during the electioneering, it is now abundantly clear that we were mistaken. We were not just mistaken, but damn wrong. Okpebholo has defied expectations, proving that he is not the weakling some of us assumed him to be. It is time to acknowledge this reality and, perhaps, even apologize.

The testimonies are piling up. The National Chairman of the APC and former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has acknowledged Okpebholo’s remarkable achievements. Senator Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State and the senator representing Edo North, has openly admitted that Okpebholo accomplished in 100 days what others, including himself, could not within the same period. Even Philip Shaibu, the former deputy governor also testified to this. These endorsements are not mere political niceties – they are admissions of undeniable progress.

Yet, if these testimonies were not enough, Okpebholo’s recent interviews on Channels Television and Television Continental (TVC) should erase any lingering doubts. Those who once viewed him as hesitant or camera-shy were in for a shock. The man who supposedly avoided the spotlight during the electioneering, commanded it with confidence, fluency, and sharp wit. He not only articulated his vision with clarity but also took well-aimed jabs at his opponents, unsettling the camp of former Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The interviews, particularly with Seun Okinbaloye on Channels TV and Babajide Kolade-Otitoju on TVC, tells of a governor who is fully in control. He tackled every question head-on, without hesitation or evasion. This is not the sign of a leader who is weak or unprepared but the mark of a man who understands the weight of his office and the expectations upon him.

Now, we all can see that Okpebholo is not one to grandstand or seek empty applause. He lets his work speak for itself. Pessimists and skeptics who dismissed him must now reckon with the reality of his leadership.

In subsequent analyses, I will break down key takeaways from his interviews, but for now, let us reflect on the testimonies of Ganduje, Oshiomhole, and Shaibu. Their words carry weight. And if they have seen what some of us once refused to acknowledge, perhaps it is time to admit – Okpebholo is emerging as one of Nigeria’s governors to watch, alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

For a state to develop, it cannot be isolated. Under Obaseki, Edo State functioned like a pariah and an orphan – completely disconnected from the federal government and missing out on crucial support. However, Governor Okpebholo has changed that narrative. Edo is no longer a pariah state; it is now attracting federal assistance, a shift acknowledged even by former Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu.

Shaibu, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily recently, praised Okpebholo for securing federal government support within his first 100 days in office – something he admitted was not possible under the previous administration. He said this engagement would free up state funds, allowing for more developmental projects.

His words, “The clever thing Governor Okpebholo has done, which I applaud him for and which we didn’t do, is his ability to engage with the center and secure federal support.

“The support coming from the federal government will free up the state’s resources for other developments. That is what he is cleverly doing, and I think it will help him drive development more quickly.”

He is not alone. Senator Adams Oshiomhole, speaking as the guest lecturer at the event of Governor Okpebholo’s 100 days in office, praised the Governor for his remarkable achievements within his first 100 days in office, stating that Edo is truly rising under his leadership. He said Okpebholo’s administration has demonstrated practical governance with tangible results, unlike previous governments that relied on signing MoUs and hiring consultants.

Oshiomhole admitted that Okpebholo had accomplished in 100 days what he himself could not achieve during the same period as governor. This acknowledgment alone underscores Okpebholo’s efficiency and hands-on approach to governance, positioning him as a leader focused on action rather than rhetoric.

Besides, former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje praised Okpebholo’s impressive performance within his first 100 days in office, stating that his achievements have garnered national attention.

Ganduje revealed that when he informed APC National Working Committee (NWC) members about Okpebholo’s 100-day celebration, they all expressed interest in attending, having followed his progress on television and heard positive reports from recent visitors to Edo State.

He commended Okpebholo for laying a solid foundation for the state’s development, confidently predicting that his performance could easily secure him a second term. Describing Okpebholo as a calculative leader, Ganduje noted that the governor ensures financial readiness before undertaking capital-intensive projects and maintains strict supervision to guarantee their success.

The testimonies of these respected leaders collectively dispel any doubts about Okpebholo’s competence and ability to govern efficiently and effectively.

Initially, skeptics questioned whether Okpebholo was truly grounded and capable of delivering meaningful development in Edo State. However, the overwhelming praise from these figures, particularly Oshiomhole’s admission that Okpebholo achieved in 100 days what he himself could not, proves otherwise.

It is clear – Okpebholo is not only grounded but has also demonstrated a results-driven approach to governance. Far from being a weak or unprepared leader, he has exceeded expectations, silenced critics, and laid a strong foundation for the future of Edo State.

Mayaki is a Journalist and a Farmer