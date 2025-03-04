Abiodun Warns Transporters against Flammable Substances, Condoles With Families of Victims of Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway Accident

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has issued a stern warning to commercial vehicle operators within the state, urging them to refrain from transporting flammable materials in their vehicles to ensure the safety of passengers.

This caution follows a tragic incident involving a commercial vehicle on the Abeokuta-Sagamu Interchange Expressway near the Muhammadu Buhari Estate. The accident claimed the lives of 16 individuals.

The vehicle, a white Mazda bus with registration number KJA949YJ, was reportedly carrying a filled gas cylinder, which exploded, leading to a fire outbreak.

The governor, in a statement in Abeokuta on Tuesday evening by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, said the accident was preventable. He emphasized the critical need for stringent handling and transportation protocols regarding highly flammable substances, including gas and petroleum products.

Governor Abiodun noted the responsibility of the two major transportation unions: the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) to their members and the general public.

He called on the two organizations to educate their members about the dangers associated with the transportation of hazardous materials. This, he added, is vital in fostering a culture of safety and responsibility among commercial drivers.

The governor extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims, praying for divine comfort and strength to help them cope with their irreplaceable losses.

He underscored the importance of community vigilance and adherence to safety regulations in preventing such tragedies in the future.

“This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the potential dangers linked to the transportation of flammable materials. As we grapple with the aftermath of this tragedy, it is essential for all stakeholders—drivers, unions, and regulatory bodies—to work collaboratively towards ensuring that such incidents do not recur.

“The safety of passengers must remain paramount, and all necessary measures should be taken to protect lives on the roads. Only through collective efforts and a commitment to best practices can the state hope to minimize the risks associated with the transportation of dangerous goods,” the governor added.