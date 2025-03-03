Wema Partners SMEDAN to Empower 800,000 Businesses

Wema Bank has partnered Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to empower 800,000 businesses.

The partnership is focused on training Micro, Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on soft skills, technical skills, and business skills, empowering them to build profitable businesses, gain more visibility and scale sustainably.

Speaking, Wema Bank’s MD/CEO, Moruf Oseni, reiterated the financial institution’s commitment to empowering Nigerians to thrive.

He said, “At Wema Bank, we don’t pay lip service to SME matters. From inception in 1945, Wema Bank was built with a purpose to provide financing for the indigenous people. It wasn’t because banks didn’t exist during those years, it was because we identified the gaps in access to finance for our people. This is why Wema Bank came to life; to provide tailored financial services and empower Nigerians to thrive on both individual and business levels.

“Over the past eight decades, Wema Bank has been driving this lifelong mission of empowering Nigerians with access to finance, constantly reinventing to develop more efficient ways of delivering value to the people. One cardinal thing that we haven’t deviated from is that we are fully committed to empowering entrepreneurs and small businesses in Nigeria.

“The petty traders we provided for in the 1900s are the entrepreneurs and MSMEs that we continue to empower in the 2000s, and we will never relent in fulfilling this promise. So, MSME empowerment for us is not just a buzzword. It is what we have always done, what we are doing through this partnership with SMEDAN and what we will continue to do beyond 80 years.”

Commending Wema Bank’s commitment and role in empowering businesses and stimulating growth in the MSME sector, the Director General of SMEDAN, Charles Odili expressed confidence in the success of this partnership with Wema Bank towards building a sustainably successful future for Nigerian MSMEs.