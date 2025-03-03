Taraba to Name New Wukari General Hospital After Kente

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has announced the intention of his administration to name the proposed Wukari General Hospital after an illustrious son of the ancient town, Chief David Sabo Kente.

Speaking on Sunday at a combined thanksgiving service to commemorate the 60th birthday anniversary of Kente held at Christian Reformed Church of Nigeria (CRCN), Wukari, the governor said the new hospital would replace the old hospital which has been converted to the Federal University of Wukari Teaching Hospital.

The governor, who described Kente, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State as a philanthropist who has contributed in no small measure to the development of Wukari in particular and Taraba as a whole, noted that the new hospital would be a befitting recognition of his unparalleled service to the people of the state.

Kente, an astute politician, was the gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state in 2015 and was also a gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of APC in 2023.

Kefas further disclosed that the government has identified a parcel of land suitable for the hospital project, which is reported to belong to Kente and therefore appealed to the celebrant to either donate the land to the government or assist the government to acquire it.

The governor, who refer to Kente as his older brother, further enjoined him to mentor the younger generation to grow to be impactful to the society just as he charged him to remain impactful to the society and leave an inheritance of good legacy for his children.

Also speaking on the occasion, the Chief of Takum, Chief Sopiya Ahmadu Gbose, expressed gratitude to Kente for his unrelenting support to humanity just as he wished him more years and prosperity in all his endeavors.

In his address, Kente appreciated God for sustaining him this far, as well as giving him the grace to clock 60 years of age.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Kefas and other dignitaries who graced the occasion among whom were Aku Uka Wukari, HRM, Ishaku Manu Adda Ali; former Governor Jolly Nyame, Senator Joel Ikenya, Hon. Mark Useni and Hon. Jerry Manwe.

He however assured the people of the state of his commitment to continue serving humanity and the good people of the state as long as God gives him good health and long life.

As part of activities marking his birthday, Kente had earlier facilitated the freedom of inmates at the Wukari Correctional Centre after paying their fines even as he provided cash donations for transportation to their various homes.

He was also at the Ifeyiwa Orphanage to celebrate the occasion with motherless children where he distributed various items to the institution and the children.