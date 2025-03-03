RAMADAN AND THE ESSENCE OF FASTING

Ramadan holds significant lessons for all

Muslims all over the world have commenced the holy month of Ramadan, an annual spiritual battle against the flesh and the pleasures of unchecked consumption. It is one of the five pillars of Islam which compels adherents of the faith to re-evaluate how they can be better in their stewardship to man and their creator by fasting and praying to Almighty Allah. Incidentally, some Christian denominations in Nigeria are also currently observing a period of fasting.

There is indeed a lot to be said for a religious practice which is aimed at bringing about healing, repentance and renewal. It is therefore significant that even in this season, the essence of such exercise in self-denial is not limited to Muslims alone. All Nigerians recognise the fact that there are many things that are not right in our country today. We should, as a people, use the opportunity of this season to examine our hearts, take individual responsibility for our failings and misdeeds, and pray for the courage and determination to do better and change our ways for the collective good of all Nigerians.

With all kinds of violence threatening to tear the country apart and a mindless craving for materialism that has witnessed a rise in crimes, there can be no better time for reflection. These are infractions frowned at by Almighty God and vehemently discouraged by fasting, the essence of which is to expose the faithful to their spiritual roots while teaching them that true humanity does not equate to mere material possessions, passions or physical cravings. This, we believe, is the real essence of sharing with, and caring for, the needy and the less privileged that is common among those who fast regardless of the faith they profess.

Besides, the 2025 Ramadan season comes at a period when our country is going through an economic reform programme that has made life difficult for the greater majority of the people. If this spiritual essence of Ramadan is imbibed, it could lead to a positive change in our perspective on life: there would be no room for senseless materialism, greed and primitive accumulation of wealth. Rather, there would be greater concern for the poor.

Ramadan fasting is a leveller of sorts, as both the rich and poor are exposed to hunger and thirst at the same time without exception. Thus, after such self-denial, expectations are that the wealthy should become more empathetic to the plight of millions of their less fortunate compatriots and those in position of authority should make policies that would alleviate the sufferings of the people. Like the other four pillars of Islam, Ramadan fasting is aimed at promoting both the spiritual and material wellbeing of man. The nation’s political leaders have much to take from the lessons of Ramadan. If they can curtail their materialistic tendencies and pay more attention to the yearnings of the people, the country will certainly become a much happier place to live in. There is too much greed in the polity, and it has all but ruined the nation. The Ramadan offers such a great opportunity to contain this. We hope our leaders would avail themselves of the lessons of this season. We also hope that the outcome of this annual spiritual exercise will be of immense benefit to the nation.

Ramadan Kareem to all our Muslim brothers and sisters.