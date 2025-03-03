Obasa Returns as Lagos Speaker

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has resigned from office.

Meranda announced her resignation at plenary on Monday.

Meranda became the first female speaker after Mr Mudashiru Obasa, the former speaker, was removed from office by his colleagues for alleged misconduct.

The removal of Obasa and subsequent election of Meranda had plunged the state Assembly in crisis.

Obasa returned to the Assembly complex last Thursday for the first time since his removal in January, claiming he was never removed.

Before then, he had challenged his removal in court.

Earlier on Monday, the Lagos State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Cornelius Ojelabi, met with Meranda and Obasa on how to put an end to the festering crisis.

Both pro-Obasa lawmakers and those who had pledged support for Meranda attended the meeting.

Announcing her resignation, Meranda said she was not a quitter but took the decision to end in the crisis in the House and save the Assembly embarrassment.

She said: “It is with every sense of responsibility that I hereby give you notice of my decision to resign as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly with effect from today, 3rd of March, 2025.

“I did not arrive at this decision lightly, Indeed, I took into careful consideration all the integral circumstances that related with my election as Speaker on January 13, 2025.

“I have to make this selfless sacrifice to resign in order to protect this institution. With your unflinching support.

”I made history as the first female Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly and I value and cherish the solidarity freely given to me.

“I am not a quitter. However, I took the decision in order to save this legislative institution from further unnecessary conflicts and embarrassment.

“I am entranced by the dialogue of personal messages, phone calls, public shows of support and groundswell of solidarity from a broad spectrum of our society.”

Meranda said the nation was blessed with great men and women of honour, adding that it was her earnest hope that the leadership of her great party would continue to provide guidance and support for the aspiration of the people.

She thanked the people of Lagos for their understanding and support.

Shortly after the announcement, lawmakers took turns to praise Meranda for her leadership role for the 49 days of her speakership.

The lawmakers described Meranda as a hero of democracy. (NAN)