NPFL: Remo Stars Labour to Lone-goal Win against Plateau Utd

Femi Solaja

Leaders, Remo Stars extended their lead at the summit to 12 points as they laboured to a lone goal win against visiting Plateau United yesterday evening at the Ikenne Stadium.

After hard work to break the back of the visiting side looked futile, it was debutant, Samson Olasupo who got the winner in the 74th minute.

The result pushed the Ikenne side to 54 points but will wait till the conclusion of today’s match between Shooting Stars and Rivers United to know the gap with the second placed team.

In Kano, the defending champion Enugu Rangers suffered a 2-1 defeat against hosts Kano Pillars, pushing the Flying Antelopes further down the ladder.

Bashiru Usman’s well-taken penalty gave the visitors the lead in the 33rd minute, but veteran defender Rabiu Ali restored parity three minutes before the end of the first stanza, and Jerry Alex scored the winning goal in the 60th minute.

The result leaves Rangers in the fifth position and allows Kano Pillars to upstage the champions to the fourth position with 42 points.

Abia Warriors and Nasarawa United battled to a 1-1 scoreline in Abakaliki. The home side, Abia opened the score in the 31st minute through Sunday Megwo but the visiting Nasarawa side restored parity in the 37th minute via Mohammed Garba.

Benin Arsenal’s impressive five-match run was brought to a halt in Yenagoa following a 1-2 defeat by hosts, Bayelsa United. The Benin Arsenal had not lost any match since the late-minute lone goal loss to Shooting Stars in Ibadan last month.

Interestingly, it was the away side that drew the first blood in the 36th minute through Kayode Solomon but the home side drew level in the added time of the first half through James Emorun before Bina Tombiri scored the winner in the 69th minute.

Former Champion, Enyimba revived the chances of top finish with a lone goal away win at Niger Tornadoes. It was Joseph Atule’s strike in the 62nd minute that settled the score.

In Lagos, Ikorodu City handed a two-nil defeat to Heartland of Owerri with goals from Leonard Ngenge in the 9th minute and Ayomide Cole in the 59th minute of the match.

Match day-26 matches resume today with Shooting Stars of Ibadan who will host Rivers United at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibada.

The two sides are leveled on points 42 and the second and third positions on the log.

Relegation-threatened Akwa United will host Katsina United while El Kanemi will host Lobi Stars in the final week match.

RESULTS

NPFL

Remo Stars 1-0 Plateau

Abia War 1-1 Nasarawa

Bayelsa 2-1 Insurance

Kano Pillars 2-1 Rangers

Ikorodu City 2-0 Heartland

Tornadoes 0-1 Enyimba

TODAY

Shooting v Rivers Utd

El Kanemi v Lobi

Akwa Utd v Katsina Utd

FA Cup

Newcastle 1-2 Brighton

Man Utd 1-2 Fulham