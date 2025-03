Segun James

In a dramatic turnaround, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has returned as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Obasa’s return as speaker followed the resignation of Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, his former deputy, who emerged speaker after Obasa was impeached while on a foreign trip.

Meranda resigned on Monday, barely one month after her election on January 13.

Details shortly.