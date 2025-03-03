Katsina Revolutionises Agriculture with N36bn

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has expended the sum of N36 billion to procure 20,000 metric tons of fertilizer for farmers, 722 motorcycles, and knapsack sprayers for agricultural extension workers.

The state Deputy Governor, Hon. Faruk Lawal, revealed this yesterday while briefing journalists on the scorecards of the state government in the agriculture and water resources sectors.

He said the sum of N21.7 billion was also expended for the procurement of 400 tractors with accessories, 2,000 hand planters and 10 combine harvesters for farmers across the 34 local government areas of the state.

Lawal explained the state government had revamped the Songhai Farm Centre, seven zonal produce stores and cotton value chain for all-year-round farming activities at the cost of N790,558,800.

According to him, “The government has spent the sum of N273,604,600.00 to carry out numerous activities for the development of agriculture. These include the purchase and distribution of 40 motorcycles for monitoring activities. Additionally, agro chemicals for pest control were distributed to farmers.

“In order to utilize the services of the earlier mentioned 722 extension workers, 54,150 moringa seedlings were distributed to farmers across the state, while a total of 150 women were trained and empowered on backyard gardening and formulation of nutritive food supplement.”