Insecurity: Ex-DIG Urges FG to Overhaul Security Architecture

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

In view of security challenges bedeviling the country, the former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Habu Ahmadu Sani (rtd), has called on federal government to overhaul the security architecture.

He noted that it is high time the security agencies in Nigeria thoroughly reviewed operational strategies in their fight against insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in the northern region and other areas across the country.

In a media chat in Sokoto, Sani expressed deep concerns about the mounting security challenges that threaten the stability and unity of Nigeria.

He emphasised that addressing these security challenges requires a coordinated and strategic approach by all relevant agencies.

Sani stressed the need for continuous and effective training and retraining of security personnel to ensure they are in line with global best practices. He highlighted that modern security threats require a sophisticated and well-prepared security force that can adapt to rapidly changing circumstances.

The former DIG pointed out that the government, both at the federal and state levels, must prioritize the procurement of advanced security equipment and logistics to enhance the operational capacity of security forces. This, he believes, would go a long way in improving the effectiveness of security agencies in addressing emerging

threats.

He further underscored the importance of recruitment and expansion within the security sector. The former police boss recommended that more personnel be recruited into the Police, Armed Forces, and other paramilitary organizations to strengthen the manpower available to tackle insecurity in the country.

In addition to bolstering the ranks of security forces, Sani called for a more robust collaboration between the police, military, and other agencies, advocating improved synergy and noting that many security challenges cannot be tackled effectively in silos, but require a united front from all security services.

A significant part of Sani’s proposal was the emphasis on community support in combating insecurity. He highlighted the critical role that community policing initiatives, outfits, and programmes can play in enhancing security at the grass-roots level. By fostering collaboration between local communities and security agencies, he stated that the fight against insecurity can be more effective.

Sani also emphasized the need for the continuous review of operational strategies. He stated that, as the nature of threats evolves, security strategies must also be constantly updated to meet new challenges effectively. “This proactive approach would allow security forces to stay ahead of criminal elements,” he stated.

The former DIG pointed out that insecurity is not just a security issue but a threat to the socio-economic development of the country. He stressed that instability affects everything, from investment opportunities to the well-being of citizens. As such, addressing insecurity must be a priority for the government.

Sani called on Nigerian leaders to take urgent steps toward ensuring the safety and security of their citizens. He urged for better coordination between government officials, security agencies, and communities to create a comprehensive approach to tackling the growing threat of insecurity.

He acknowledged the giant strides made by the Nigerian government in addressing security concerns, but maintained that more needs to be done to curb the rising tide of violence, particularly in the northern part of the country.

In his conclusion, Sani reiterated the importance of a multi-dimensional approach in tackling insecurity. He noted that through sustained efforts, well-resourced security agencies, and effective collaboration with communities, Nigeria can overcome its current security challenges.

On the subject of establishing state police, Sani expressed concerns, stating that Nigerian society is not yet ready for such system. In a polarized country like Nigeria, he warned that the state police could be misused and politicized by those in positions of authority, leading to further abuse of power.