DevReporting set to Launch, Announces Mojeed Alabi as Team Lead

Funmi Ogundare

DevReporting, an online newspaper established by Development Reporting Services Limited, is set to debut.

Based in Lagos, the newspaper aims to foster informed discussions, provide balanced reporting, and have a significant impact on development issues in Nigeria and across Africa.

The organisation’s Administration and Finance Control Manager, Omobayo Azeez, in a statement, called on Nigerians, Africans, and a global audience to engage with its content through its website and social media pages on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

The statement also revealed that Mojeed Alabi, former Development Editor at PREMIUM TIMES, and Christiana Alabi-Akande, a former correspondent at Daily Trust Newspaper, will serve as the team lead/editor-in-chief and managing editor, respectively.

DevReporting, he noted, plans to make a mark as a niche platform, with the goal of “disrupting the status quo” by covering development issues in Nigeria and beyond.

“This will be achieved through four major initiatives: DevCinema, DevCheck, DevCast, and DevStats. The full details of these projects will be unveiled soon, but Nigerians and Africans should be prepared to witness firsthand rich exclusives, analysis and investigations on happenings within the development sectors, especially education, health and humanitarian issues and how they affect the people,” he stated.

Emphasising on Devreporting, Azeez explained that the newspaper believes that as societal needs evolve, so must journalism.

“While journalism played a vital role during periods of colonial resistance and military rule, the pressing challenges of today, such as poor leadership, corruption, and underdevelopment necessitate a new focus in the media,” he said, adding that DevReporting aims to fill this gap by giving these critical issues the attention they deserve, in relation to the people’s survival.

The co-founder of DevReporting and a former development editor at PREMIUM TIMES, Mojeed Alabi, brings a wealth of experience to the platform.

His extensive background in development reporting, coupled with his role in advancing innovative partnerships in journalism, positions him perfectly to lead DevReporting’s vision.

With over a decade experience reporting on the education sector and having served as the chairman of the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN), Alabi is well-equipped to lead a team focused on driving change through development journalism across Africa.

On her part, the newspaper’s pioneer Managing Editor, Christiana Alabi-Akande, a holder of a postgraduate diploma certificate in Mass Communication, was the best graduating student in Mass Communications at the Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna, in 2008, where she had her Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate.

Mrs Alabi-Akande, who worked with Daily Trust Newspapers between 2010 and 2022, covered various beats including education, health, technology, gender, children, women, and commerce, and was the newspaper’s correspondent at both the Kaduna State House of Assembly and the Lagos State House at different times.