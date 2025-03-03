Benjamin Kalu: Empowering Team for Better Results

To ensure smooth discharge of responsibilities, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu held a capacity building retreat for his legislative aides, Udora Orizu reports…

For three days, the Senior Legislative Aides to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu converged in Lagos, for a retreat to enhance their operational capacity.

The capacity building retreat with the theme: “Strengthening Legislative Support: Enhancing the Role of Aides in Governance”, organized by the Office of the Deputy Speaker in conjunction with Rule of Law and Anti-corruption (RoLAC), the European Union (EU) and International IDEA was held at the Marriott Hotel Ikeja, February 27 and 28.

The Deputy Speaker as a cerebral lawmaker understands that legislative aides are the gears that keep the political machine running properly. Aides provide support services to an elected representative, aiding the preparedness of the official to significantly influence governmental policies and decision-making for the benefits of the people.

The training sessions and activities designed to develop skills and knowledge within the participants, at the two-day event were interesting, interactive, and actively held their attention, making the learning experience positive and stimulating.

The tone was set by the Deputy Speaker who delivered his opening remarks and his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Tordue Umah who delivered the keynote address.

Resource persons from the academia presented their papers, sharing their insights and information with the participants. Some of the papers presented include, ‘Data-Driven Legislative Support’ – By Folabi Kuti SAN, Ensuring Access to Rights and Protection for Women, Children, and Persons with Disabilities (Olusegun Elemo, ED – Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative), Advanced leadership dynamics in the legislative environment by Maj Gen. Pat Akem-Vingir (rtd) PhD.

Speaking virtually, the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu, charged his aides to fully engage in the retreat to refine their skills, deepen expertise, and enhance strategic thinking.

Recalling the last retreat, themed Synergy and Success, where he challenged the aides to elevate their commitment, sharpen skills, Kalu stated that the theme of this retreat is a call to move beyond routine tasks and become proactive drivers of legislative impact.

He said that when we strengthen legislative support, we strengthen governance itself and when we enhance the role of aides, we empower legislators to make informed, people-centered decisions.

Kalu said, “There is no higher calling than service—service to the people, service to the nation, and service to the ideals that define who we are. Today, we gather here not just as individuals occupying offices, but as custodians of democracy, as stewards of governance, and as architects of Nigeria’s legislative excellence.I extend my deep appreciation to the European Union and RoLAC for their unwavering commitment to institutional strengthening.

Their support is not just about funding programs; it is about investing in the future of governance in Nigeria. A democracy is only as strong as its institutions, and institutions are only as effective as the people who run them. That is why this retreat is crucial because strengthening legislative support and enhancing the role of aides in governance is not just an option; it is a necessity.

“At our last retreat, Synergy and Success, I challenged you to elevate your commitment, sharpen your skills, and embrace your roles not as mere assignments, but as a mission. You answered that call. You have carried the weight of governance with diligence and ensured that legislative decisions translate into real impact for Nigerians. For that, I say thank you. But the work of nation-building is never done. Governance is not a sprint; it is a marathon that demands endurance, adaptability, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. That is why we are here again—not because we lack competence, but because we refuse to be complacent. Every great institution, every strong democracy, is built on the foundation of continuous learning.According to the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) well-trained legislative aides contribute to over 60% of successful bill refinements before passage. This means that the strength of our legal frameworks and the impact of governance rest significantly on the expertise and dedication of those who support the legislative process.

“The laws we draft, the policies we shape, and the motions we move are not just legislative exercises; they are the bedrock of national development. Therefore, this retreat, tagged Strengthening Legislative Support: Enhancing the Role of Aides in Governance, is a call to action. It is a call to refine your skills, deepen your expertise, and enhance your strategic thinking. It is a call to move beyond routine tasks and become proactive drivers of legislative impact. Because when we strengthen legislative support, we strengthen governance itself. And when we enhance the role of aides, we empower legislators to make informed, people-centered decisions.We must embrace legislative innovations that make governance more transparent and accessible. We must champion policies that bridge the gap between government and the governed. We must become the architects of a legislature that is not just reactive, but proactive—one that anticipates challenges and crafts sustainable solutions.”

In his keynote address, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Tordue Umah said the retreat is a strategic mechanism to reinforce the efficiency of the legislative aides.

“This gathering is not a mere formality; rather, it is a deliberate and strategic engagement aimed at refining our expertise, reinforcing our effectiveness, and ensuring that we remain at the forefront of legislative excellence”, he said.

On her part, Mrs Oluwatoyosi Giwa, the Project Manager of RoLAC and International IDEA, expressed confidence that the workshop will help to sharpen the technical competence of the legislative aides, enabling them to deliver effectively.

Day 1 and 2 of the retreat ended with a dinner featuring special guests, they include, Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekehinde, Desmond Elliot (Nollywood actor and Member representing Surulere, Lagos Assembly) Uti Nwachukwu (Actor, and Big Brother Africa Winner), Paul Obazele (Nollywood Actor) and Zadok of Nigerian Idol.

*Udora Orizu is SA Press Affairs to the Deputy Speaker