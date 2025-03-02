Tuggar: FG Committed to Nigeria’s Food Security, Safeguarding Land Rights

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has assured Nigerians of Federal Government’s commitment to safeguarding land rights while boosting agricultural productivity.

He gave this assurance on Sunday to farmers and pastoralists in Udobo, Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, during a community engagement in the historic agrarian town.

He outlined President Bola Tinubu’s plans to combat food insecurity through rural empowerment, science-driven farming and climate-resilient infrastructure.

The minister, who lamented that though Udubo was a hub of Nigeria’s agricultural output between 1960s and 70s but the story has changed because the community has been largely neglected by the state government for decades as floods and climate change continue to impact lives and harvest.

He however stated that thanks to the urgent support from the Federal Government as the situation has started improving.

Tuggar praised the community’s enduring potential, stating that: “This land fed nations. We aim to revive that legacy without displacing those who till it.”

Tuggar detailed President Tinubu’s strategy for Udobo and similar communities by promising to protect the farmers’ lands.

He pledged that: “No one will lose their land. Grow what you eat first; we’ll help you sell the surplus.”

The minister added that with support from the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), the Federal Government will optimize water access via Udobo’s fadama wetlands and introduce climate-smart tools that will help optimize agricultural output and further impact the lives of the community.

The minister also revealed the various measures he took as the Minister of Foreign Affairs to assist the victims of last year’s flood that devastated a lot of communities in the local government which included the Udubo community.

Hajiya Aisha, one of the beneficiaries of the support, thanked Tuggar for not abandoning them.

She said the community has been neglected by the state for decades without any tangible measure to help them fight climate change that worsen flooding.

“We are very grateful to Tuggar for his support to our community. I am sure the fertilizers he gave us will help a lot of farmers during the upcoming raining season,” she said.

Youth leader, Musa Adamu Udubo, urged the minister to curb urban migration by increasing support for farmers.

“Empowerment must reach young farmers to curb urban migration. We are grateful to the minister for his diplomatic efforts to bring a sustainable development to our community. He has fulfilled his promise to support us and we will not forget this massive support,” he said.

Tuggar relayed President Tinubu’s vow to cushion the impact of economic reforms.

“Pain is temporary; progress is permanent. Microcredit schemes and subsidized machinery will soon follow.

“Food security is national security. Udobo’s revival symbolizes our resolve: a Nigeria where no farmer fears progress,” Tuggar said.