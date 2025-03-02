Tinubu Mourns First Nigerian Female Minister, Ebunoluwa Oyagbola 

* Says she’s a trailblazer and beacon of inspiration for Nigerian women

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the family of the educationist, diplomat, and former Minister of National Planning, Mrs Adenike Ebunoluwa Oyagbola, who passed away at 94.

The president also condoled with the government and people of Ogun State on the loss of their illustrious daughter, an eminent citizen of Nigeria.

In a heartfelt tribute on Sunday, President Tinubu described her as a trailblazer and a beacon of inspiration for women in Nigeria.

“As the nation’s first female minister of cabinet rank, she broke barriers and paved the way for countless women to aspire to and achieve leadership roles in the country,” the president said.

President Tinubu highlighted Mrs. Oyagbola’s significant contributions to national development during her tenure as Minister of National Planning from 1979 to 1983, saying she was pivotal in successfully implementing Nigeria’s Fourth Development Plan, laying a foundation for sustainable growth and progress.

According to the president, “Mrs. Oyagbola’s unwavering commitment to youth development, empowerment, and the promotion of arts and culture has left an indelible mark on our nation. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations, particularly in the creative industry, where her impact remains deeply felt.

“In an era where threats to ethical standards are increasing, we shall miss Mrs. Oyagbola’s steadfast commitment to these principles. Our nation reveres her place in its history, and we will deeply feel her absence.”

He prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul and urges her family to take solace in her enduring legacy of service and impact.