North and 2027: A House Divided or a Unified Front?

As Nigeria moves closer to the 2027 presidential election, discussions on zoning and regional unity have taken centre stage. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has given the strongest nod to the zoning principle, urging northern political leaders like Atiku Abubakar, Bala Mohammed, and Nasir El-Rufai to cool down and give zoning a chance.

Akume’s remarks come amid reports that some northern leaders are strategizing for a return to power in 2027, despite President Bola Tinubu’s tenure still in its first term. With the South likely to push for a full eight-year cycle before power rotates again, the North’s political manoeuvers could trigger tensions.

Against Akume’s position, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has asserted that the North lacks a unified plan and is grappling with internal divisions. According to him, the region’s economic struggles and governance failures are lamentable, ergo, the need for a clear vision.

These conflicting positions expose a critical dilemma: Is the North rallying behind a common goal, or is it fragmented by competing interests? Some leaders seem to be focused on reclaiming the presidency, but others are arguing that governance, economic growth, and social development should take precedence over power struggles. Without question, this divide could weaken the region’s bargaining power, especially if southern political forces consolidate around the principle of power rotation.

If a consensus is not reached, the North could enter the 2027 elections with multiple candidates, splitting its votes and reducing its chances of success. Meanwhile, a strong southern bloc could capitalize on this division to strengthen its grip on power.

In the coming months, power brokers in the North will have to decide whether to pursue unity or allow internal rivalry to dictate their fate. Political history shows that divided factions rarely succeed in securing high office. If Northern leaders remain at odds, the 2027 election could mark a turning point where regional influence is diminished by a lack of cohesion.

