Kebbi Gov Visits Victims of Bandit Attack, Vows Improved Security

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has assured residents of Ba-jiza and Rausa Kade villages in Arewa Local Government Area of his administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity following a deadly bandit attack.

Idris, who visited the communities yesterday, extended his condolences to the families of the victims and pledged to strengthen security measures in the area.

“I will ensure that the security architecture of the area becomes more effective and efficient to prevent future attacks,” the governor said.

He also approved the construction of three motorized boreholes—two in Ba-jiza and one in Rausa Kade—to provide clean water for residents.

The attack, which occurred last Thursday, claimed six lives, while bandits carted away livestock, including cows and goats.

To further support the communities, Idris directed the immediate completion of an uncompleted mosque in Rausa Kade, instructing the Local Government Chairman to ensure its completion within two weeks.

The governor also vowed to collaborate with neighboring Sokoto State to strengthen security ties and enhance efforts to combat banditry.

The Chairman of Arewa Local Government, Hon. Sani Aliyu, commended the governor for his swift response and lauded security agencies for their efforts in maintaining peace in the region.