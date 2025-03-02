  • Sunday, 2nd March, 2025

Isco Scores Winner as Betis Dent Madrid’s Title Push

Sport | 2 hours ago

Real Betis came from behind to beat Real Madrid 2-1 last night with Isco scoring the winner against his former club.

The visitors, who sit second in La Liga, went ahead when Kylian Mbappe picked out Ferland Mendy, who squared for Brahim Diaz to slot into an empty net from close range. 

Madrid had a couple of chances to double their lead before Johnny Cardoso equalised with a 34th-minute header from Isco’s corner.

Isco – captaining Betis against the club where he spent nine years – then netted a 54th-minute penalty after Antonio Rudiger had fouled Jesus Rodriguez in the box.

The hosts almost got a third when Cucho Hernandez shot wide after being picked out by Manchester United loanee Antony, who was available after his side won an appeal against his red card last week.

Betis, managed by ex-Madrid and Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, move up to sixth in the La Liga table and fully deserved their victory with 18 shots to Madrid’s nine.

